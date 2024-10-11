If you can use the words ‘modern’, ‘mansion’ and ‘beach’ in one sentence, and then add the word ‘Marbella’, you’re speaking of something truly special.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Engel & Völkers
Situated a hundred metres from some of the finest stretches of beach in Marbella, this architecturally advanced villa has a touch of Bond-like refinement about it. The six-bedroom property covers a built area in excess of 875m2, with extensive terraces that offer varied views of a perfect lawn and pool where shades of green and blue compete with one another, the surrounding greenery of beachside Elviria, and of course those prized impressions of the Mediterranean Sea, punctuated by the outlines of Africa and Gibraltar in the distance.
The iconic shape of Marbella’s La Concha Mountain is another companion in this exclusive home, where rooms flow seductively from one into the other to create a succession of spacious yet intimate areas. From the rooftop terrace, with its outdoor kitchen and areas for lounging and dining, the world is yours with the sea at your feet. This is a private, secluded zone, where walking to the sandy expanses is part of your daily routine. Inside the property, privacy reigns, within the home as well as its garden and outdoor spaces.
The double-height ceiling adds to the impressive interior architecture of this modern mansion, completed with interior design by Pedro Peña, which blends not only exquisite taste and quality furnishings, but also fine attention to every possible detail. Light and views flow into a fresh and welcoming living environment that breathes sophistication amid a great many decorative pieces and artworks that offer such detail for the eye. Glass stairs take you up to a mezzanine gallery that leads to the private bedroom suites.
These beautifully appointed rooms offer space and views within a very intimate and comfortable environment, complete with gorgeous modern bathrooms dressed in the finest marble, in this case evocatively veined brown marble pieces rich with the texture of tropical regions. It is the detail that makes all the difference, as it sets the tone for a very soothing and luxurious feeling. That sensation varies in the different bedrooms and bathrooms, as each has its own configuration, materials, and colour tones while retaining the overall style of the home.
A Classic Mansion In A Modern Skin
Approach your home, by car or on foot, and you’re greeted with the soothing murmuring of a Zen style fountain of water that flows down a marble cascade. It’s the ideal way to arrive at the garage or make your way up to the impressive front door but park your car in the large garage and you can head straight for the entertainment area on the lower level, which includes a modern wine cellar as well as a luxurious lounge area with home entertainment and accompanying amenities.
A classic yet also highly modern feature again reminiscent of a ‘Bond villa’ is the view of the swimming pool – in this case not looking out at water but below the surface. It adds a certain intrigue to an already impressive modern home whose architectural design and geometric detailing form a fine contemporary interpretation of mid-century modern architecture. To this, can of course be added a whole list of top-shelf modern luxury, as befits a 21st century version of a classic mansion.
These include state of the art security and home automation systems, a top of the range kitchen with the finest appliances, underfloor heating throughout every one of the three levels of the villa, which are all connected either by elegant staircases or by a modern lift, as well as a high- definition entertainment system and a modern wine cellar that maintains different types of vintages at the exact temperature required. The same is true of the rooftop lifestyle area, whose wet kitchen offers everything from refrigeration to cooking and washing up appliances.
Designed for optimal stylistic impact as well as enjoyable homelife and of course entertaining in the very finest fashion within the Marbella climate, this modern property is a well-rounded offering that starts at the entrance gate and continues through manicured gardens, ambient water features and a poolside area to an impressive open-plan living area with modern patio up to the private bedroom suites and beyond, where it has not one but two distinct entertainment and lifestyle areas – one indoors and one outdoors.
It is exactly this variety of options, including over 270m2 of terraces that each offer a different ambience with their own perspective of the views, which makes this seaside villa in Elviria a modern mansion for the 21st century. Its situation within a stroll of some of the finest sandy beaches – also close to golf courses, a marina, and a host of other amenities – completes the long list of attributes, and naturally a property of this standing comes with the very best in interior design and furnishing, in this case in the form of a made-to-measure project by Pedro Peña, one of the most renowned interior designers in the region.
A modern work of art, this mansion by the beach does its setting proud to become a property with the credentials of a timeless classic, thanks to quality of design, decoration, and detail of the kind not frequently seen even in the finest homes.
For lovers of the good things in life, this is a little piece of heaven within earshot of the Mediterranean.
INFO
Engel & Völkers Marbella
Blvd. Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, CN340 Km 178,2, CC La Poveda, Local 5, Marbella
Tel: (+34) 952 868 406
Email: marbella@engelvoelkers.com
www.marbella-ev.com