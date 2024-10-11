Situated a hundred metres from some of the finest stretches of beach in Marbella, this architecturally advanced villa has a touch of Bond-like refinement about it. The six-bedroom property covers a built area in excess of 875m2, with extensive terraces that offer varied views of a perfect lawn and pool where shades of green and blue compete with one another, the surrounding greenery of beachside Elviria, and of course those prized impressions of the Mediterranean Sea, punctuated by the outlines of Africa and Gibraltar in the distance.

The iconic shape of Marbella’s La Concha Mountain is another companion in this exclusive home, where rooms flow seductively from one into the other to create a succession of spacious yet intimate areas. From the rooftop terrace, with its outdoor kitchen and areas for lounging and dining, the world is yours with the sea at your feet. This is a private, secluded zone, where walking to the sandy expanses is part of your daily routine. Inside the property, privacy reigns, within the home as well as its garden and outdoor spaces.

The double-height ceiling adds to the impressive interior architecture of this modern mansion, completed with interior design by Pedro Peña, which blends not only exquisite taste and quality furnishings, but also fine attention to every possible detail. Light and views flow into a fresh and welcoming living environment that breathes sophistication amid a great many decorative pieces and artworks that offer such detail for the eye. Glass stairs take you up to a mezzanine gallery that leads to the private bedroom suites.

These beautifully appointed rooms offer space and views within a very intimate and comfortable environment, complete with gorgeous modern bathrooms dressed in the finest marble, in this case evocatively veined brown marble pieces rich with the texture of tropical regions. It is the detail that makes all the difference, as it sets the tone for a very soothing and luxurious feeling. That sensation varies in the different bedrooms and bathrooms, as each has its own configuration, materials, and colour tones while retaining the overall style of the home.