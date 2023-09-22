The A-Team: The Agave and Aloe-Vera

Two plants that are cultivated in Andalucía are the agave (Agave americana L.) and the aloe-vera (Aloe barbadensis miller) plants.

The agave, known in Andalucía as the pitera or pita, grows to around two metres and has thick, fleshy, perennial leaves and yellow-green flowers. It produces a spectacular yellow flower that can grow between five and 10 metres, and is commonly pollinated by bats! Its use is mainly ornamental and it should not be confused with the plants that make agave syrup and tequila. Blue and salmiana agave are used for syrup, while blue agave is the top choice for tequila.

As for the aloe, what’s not to love about it? It is easy to grow, needs very little water, and has a beautiful, modern aesthetic that contrasts wonderfully with graceful flowering plants and shrubs. As such, this plant is cultivated in abundance in zones like Níjar, Almería. If you are a health buff, then you’re probably more than familiar with the many ways that the aloe can enhance your life. Christopher Columbus was so impressed with this plant that he shipped it from the Canary Islands to America, and its many benefits spread rapidly across the world. Aloe vera has been traditionally used to treat skin injuries (insect bites, cuts, burns, psoriasis, and eczema) and digestive problems owing to its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and wound healing properties. It is also commonly used to reduce arthritis-related swelling and soothe swelling caused by strains and sprains.