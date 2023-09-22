Andalucía is widely known as one of the most attractive areas in the Mediterranean, owing to its excellent climate and cultural heritage. However, those who value natural landscapes will tell you that one of its most defining features is its natural flora. Ensconced between two continents – Africa and Europe, it is home to around 5,000 plant species, some 10 per cent of which are endemic. Here, you will find spectacular natural areas such as the Sierra de Grazalema, a biosphere reserve that measures some 53,439 hectares. The Sierra Nevada, meanwhile, is one of Europe’s most biodiverse areas, containing approximately 2,100 plant species of the 7,000 found in Spain.
Words Marisa Cutillas
“With over 200,000 hectares of protected woodland, the stone pine is a common sight in Andalucía. Together with Castilla y León, these trees produce well over 90% of the pine nuts used in Spain.”
The Andalusian landscape is divided into three main ecosystems, each of which has markedly different flora. The northernmost zone (comprising the area from the Huelva mountain ranges to those of Jaén) is the Sierra Morena. The second is the Valle del Guadalquivir, named after the famous river that gives life to so many plant and animal species. The third is the Cordilleras Béticas, which occupies the area between the mountain ranges of Cádiz to those of Almería. In this article, we will bring you typical flora that abounds in each of these zones.
The Sierra Morena
Thanks to minimal human interference, this zone is one of the best-preserved when it comes to plant life. Within this area you will find:
Wild Pear
Pyrus Pyraster
Legend has it that the wild pear used to attract dragons, demons, and witches. Aside from producing sweet, fleshy fruit, it lends a host of benefits to its local ecosystem. A wide array of insects feed off the sweet nectar produced by its flowers, and animals such as hedgehogs, dormice, martens, and badgers consume its fruit. The good news is that, if you provide this gorgeous tree with at least eight hours of daily sun, you can easily grow it in your yard. Planting time runs from late winter to early spring, and the tree blossoms from early to mid-spring.
The Cork Oak
Quercus Suber
Without cork oak (alcornoque), we wouldn’t have the famous pata negra ham, since acorns are the staple diet of the black pigs whose cured ham is considered a delicacy the world over. Do you remember the story of The Giving Tree? The cork oak could very much be the subject of that tale, since it continues to share its bounty with human beings throughout its lifetime. It boasts a thick bark that is used to make cork and is harvested for this purpose every nine to 12 years. Thankfully, this process does not harm the tree. Cork is considered a highly sustainable resource, since it is both renewable and biodegradable! The cork oak boasts excellent longevity, as it can reach the age of 200 years. This means that it can be harvested around 15 times during its lifecycle.
The Evergreen Oak
Quercus Ilex
The stunning encina (known in English as the Evergreen, Holm, or Holly Oak), which can reach a height of around 25 metres, is often referred to as Spain’s national tree, as it takes up over three million hectares of oak woods and can be found in the Balearic Islands and the Iberian peninsula. This tree produces acorns, which are fed upon by Iberian pigs and cattle.
It is also a vital source of coal, and its wood, known for its sturdiness, is used to make items such as flooring, ploughs, beams, and other items that need to withstand heavy weight or friction.
The Valle Del Guadalquivir
Owing to its proximity to the Guadalquivir river, land in this zone is known for its fertility. Sadly, the rich native ecosystems in this area have almost completely disappeared, owing to human interference (including agricultural activities). Just a few of its now scarcer native plants and trees include:
The Kermes Oak
Quercus Coccifera
The Kermes oak, commonly known in Spain as the coscoja, is a slow-growing, bushy, evergreen scrub oak that can reach a height of around 3.7 metres. It has tiny acorns, which are enclosed in spiny, thick ‘cups’ that cover part of their surface. It is called the Kermes oak because it is host to the Kermes insect. A bright red dye (called cochineal), which is used in a host of cosmetic products, is extracted from dead female kermes insects – and today, these insects are mainly farmed in Peru. The bark and roots of these plants contain tannins, which can be used in leather tanning.
The Wild Olive
Olea Europaea Var. Sylvestris
This shrub (commonly referred to as acebuche) is officially the same species as the classic cultivated olive tree from which olive oil is obtained, but it is wild. Instead of typical olives, it produces the acebuchina, which is smaller and ‘inferior in quality’ to its cultivated cousin. It is one of the resilient and leathery plants in this zone, which make it a true survivor – even in times of drought. Although it is generally much smaller than its cultivated counterpart, it can occasionally defy graffiti and grow to a height of around 10 metres!
The Mediterranean Fan Palm
Chamaerops Humilis
The palmito, or Mediterranean fan palm, is a single-to-multiple-trunked evergreen palm that matures as a shrub or small tree and grows up to three or four metres tall. Despite the fact that it abounds in warmer Mediterranean zones, this plant can grow in altitudes of over 1,000 metres, in rocky zones with a southern orientation. If you’re looking for a pretty but sturdy plant for your garden, this is a great choice. It can live for centuries, requires very little care, and is resistant to dry weather.
The Cordilleras Béticas
This zone has an elevated altitude and is home to an impressive number of species. In fact, it has five different vegetation zones. Some of its most characteristic flora are:
The Carob Tree
Ceratonia Siliqua L.
This tree, which grows to a height of around 5 metres, is both a typical ornamental tree in gardens and a source of the delicious alternative to chocolate – carob! Most carob trees are dioecious (meaning they have separate male and female parts), but some are hermaphrodite. Their fruit, contained in pods measuring between 12 and 20 centimetres, are not only delicious, but also healthful – they are rich sources of fibre, calcium, potassium, copper, and manganese. They are also excellent providers of Vitamins A, B2, and E!
The Rock Rose
Cistus Ladanifer
This gorgeous shrub, known locally as jara, grows to just around three metres maximum, and produces delicate white flowers with a canary yellow stigma encircled by five blood-red ‘stains’. Not only is it visually stunning, but it also smells lovely, making a great addition to any home garden. Its flowers can grow up to 10 centimetres in size, and although they are usually white, they can be yellow, pink, lilac, or purple. There’s only one downside to these blooms: they remain open for just a few hours! The good news is that they grow in such abundance that your shrub will burst into colour throughout the spring and summer seasons.
The Rough Bindweed or Zarzaparilla Plant
Smilax Aspera L.
This perennial creeper grows up to a length of around 10 metres and it flowers from the beginning of August to the end of October. It winds its way around other plants and has a number of medicinal properties – including diuretic, depurative, stimulant, and tonic benefits. Its red tendrils are also used to make red dye. Zarzaparilla is a very pretty plant with its bright red berries that ripen until they become black. The berries provide food for birds, and make a great addition to your garden if you’re aiming to attract wildlife.
The A-Team: The Agave and Aloe-Vera
Two plants that are cultivated in Andalucía are the agave (Agave americana L.) and the aloe-vera (Aloe barbadensis miller) plants.
The agave, known in Andalucía as the pitera or pita, grows to around two metres and has thick, fleshy, perennial leaves and yellow-green flowers. It produces a spectacular yellow flower that can grow between five and 10 metres, and is commonly pollinated by bats! Its use is mainly ornamental and it should not be confused with the plants that make agave syrup and tequila. Blue and salmiana agave are used for syrup, while blue agave is the top choice for tequila.
As for the aloe, what’s not to love about it? It is easy to grow, needs very little water, and has a beautiful, modern aesthetic that contrasts wonderfully with graceful flowering plants and shrubs. As such, this plant is cultivated in abundance in zones like Níjar, Almería. If you are a health buff, then you’re probably more than familiar with the many ways that the aloe can enhance your life. Christopher Columbus was so impressed with this plant that he shipped it from the Canary Islands to America, and its many benefits spread rapidly across the world. Aloe vera has been traditionally used to treat skin injuries (insect bites, cuts, burns, psoriasis, and eczema) and digestive problems owing to its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and wound healing properties. It is also commonly used to reduce arthritis-related swelling and soothe swelling caused by strains and sprains.