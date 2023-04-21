Sierra Nevada

For anyone on the Costa del Sol, and Spain for that matter, the name Sierra Nevada conjures up images of skiing and other alpine sports as practised at the winter resort of Pradollano just two hours from the coast. However, this extensive mountain range stretches from Granada in the north to the coastal region in the south and near Almería in the east, with peaks that include the tallest in continental Spain – Mulhacén at 3,479 metres. At the heart of this high-altitude biosphere is the Sierra Nevada National Park, which lays within the provinces of Granada and Almería and covers an area of almost 86,000 hectares (860 km2).

Declared a national park in 1999, it is the second-largest nature reserve in Spain and the largest that consists of land only. Within the park are many little villages that belong to the Alpujarra cultural region, which retained much of the earlier Moorish traditions and architecture. Besides 20 peaks over 3,000 metres height, this vast complex of mountains is also home to almost 50 high-altitude alpine lakes, which in turn feed a great number of streams and rivers that flow down into the hinterland and the coastal region.

In terms of fauna and flora, the Sierra Nevada occupies a rather unique blend thanks to its southerly location.This includes dozens of plant species that are endemic to the mountain range, as well as wild boar, martens, badgers, wildcats and Spanish ibex. Eagles, kestrels and owls rule the air, along with a plethora of smaller birds, insects and reptiles, including a limited variety of snakes and rather more numerous salamanders and lizards. Apart from the intrusion of winter sports enthusiasts and the associated ski runs, the Sierra Nevada is a rather untouched haven for nature, and an important gathering point for migrating birds, as a result of which there are bird-watching facilities at various points, as well as cabins that facilitate an overnight stay.

For lovers of nature, the Botanical Garden of Cortijuela is of interest, as it is here that the indigenous species of the mountain range are displayed and studied, while the reserve is also the setting of the Sierra Nevada Observatory and the IRAM radio telescope thanks to the very low levels of light pollution and the spectacular clarity of the night skies here. In fact, some people visit the national park not just for its natural beauty but also to gaze in awe at the kind of star-studded skies that put science fiction movies to shame.