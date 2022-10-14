The Desert Pueblo – Mojácar, Almeria

Half a dozen civilisations including the Greeks have fallen in love with the shape of Mojácar, a symmetrical cubist village standing out on the hilltop in blinding-white contrast to its barren setting.

Edging the Tabernas badlands of Europe’s only desert where it either never rains or it pours, Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef were among the first ‘tourists’ to prop up a bar, in between shoots on Sergio Leone’s 1960s spaghetti western movies whose one-horse-town film sets are a popular day-trip.

Meanwhile, a group of well-heeled hippies were being blown away by the virgin beachfront 2km from the village doorstep. Taking up the mayor’s offer of free development land, and Indalo Man (from nearby cave paintings) as their logo, they spent a fistful of dollars turning the 17km strip into Mojácar Playa.

Today the good, the bad and the ugly head to the swinging but relatively low-rise beach resort and the 600 pueblocinos mostly benefit. Puffing up the charming-but-challenging streets to where the castle once stood for stupendous views, with a refreshment pit stop in pretty Plaza Nueva on the way down, is a rite of passage for most visitors. Although, thanks to thoughtful underground car parking and an outdoor lift, there’s no need for all that effort!

Back down on earth, if you prefer your beaches without banana boats and jet skis, a 20-minute drive brings you to the rocky coves and Perrier-clear waters of the Cabo de Gato Nature Reserve.

Don’t leave without…