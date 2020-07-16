Hotel Hacienda San Rafael, Jerez-Sevilla

Once a classic olive-growing estate, this iconic example of Andalusian culture has been meticulously restored and converted. Now a privately-owned retreat in the rolling countryside between Sevilla and Jerez de la Frontera. This is a land of ancient agricultural traditions. Where the nearby Guadalquivir River saw Roman barges carry produce to the far ends of the empire.

The location is so private and intimate but surrounded by countryside, farmland and Andalusian villages. As a result, an ideal point from which to explore the region, from its beaches and mountain ranges. Or to the nearby natural wetland reserve of Doñana, one of the largest in Europe. But you’ll struggle to leave, for this is a spot so beautiful you’ll want to linger and enjoy. Tastefully styled accommodation, stylishly authentic décor and gorgeously prepared meals enjoyed in an inspiring outdoor setting. All the amenities that make this a personal resort.

Seven acres of cared-for gardens combine with intimate terraces and swimming pools. Deluxe rooms and casitas, as well as a restaurant and wine cellar to indulge in. All the modern comforts are of course in place, but here you will reconnect with peace, refinement and the finest elements of Andalucía. The retreat caters to romantic getaways and groups, as well as offering an unforgettable spot for a wedding. Complete with airport collection, massage, yoga and personalised activities, and excursions such as river cruises and balloon rides. In short, it’s the ultimate Andalusian experience.

www.haciendadesanrafael.com