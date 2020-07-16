The enticing Andalusian interior, land of natural beauty and cultural fascination, beckons just beyond the coastal mountain ranges. Now, more than ever, this region of endless vistas, traditions, fine food and open spaces appeals to those confined in urban spaces. Let us take you on a tour of our favourite Andalusian retreats.
Andalucía is a land of rocky peaks, wooded hills and green valleys. Rivers cascade through the landscape creating natural rock pools and marshy breeding grounds for thousands of visiting birds. It is a land of lakes, deserts, forests, pastures and seas of wheat, vineyards, olive groves and orchards.
Andalucía is rich in nature and manmade heritage. When the two come together it creates an intoxicating mix of ingredients. In other words, venturing into the hinterland beyond the mountain ranges of the Costa del Sol opens up a new world. Unforgettable getaways and retreats that rank among the most romantic gems in all Europe. Here is a sample of some of the finest.
Hotel Hacienda San Rafael, Jerez-Sevilla
Once a classic olive-growing estate, this iconic example of Andalusian culture has been meticulously restored and converted. Now a privately-owned retreat in the rolling countryside between Sevilla and Jerez de la Frontera. This is a land of ancient agricultural traditions. Where the nearby Guadalquivir River saw Roman barges carry produce to the far ends of the empire.
The location is so private and intimate but surrounded by countryside, farmland and Andalusian villages. As a result, an ideal point from which to explore the region, from its beaches and mountain ranges. Or to the nearby natural wetland reserve of Doñana, one of the largest in Europe. But you’ll struggle to leave, for this is a spot so beautiful you’ll want to linger and enjoy. Tastefully styled accommodation, stylishly authentic décor and gorgeously prepared meals enjoyed in an inspiring outdoor setting. All the amenities that make this a personal resort.
Seven acres of cared-for gardens combine with intimate terraces and swimming pools. Deluxe rooms and casitas, as well as a restaurant and wine cellar to indulge in. All the modern comforts are of course in place, but here you will reconnect with peace, refinement and the finest elements of Andalucía. The retreat caters to romantic getaways and groups, as well as offering an unforgettable spot for a wedding. Complete with airport collection, massage, yoga and personalised activities, and excursions such as river cruises and balloon rides. In short, it’s the ultimate Andalusian experience.
Hotel La Bobadilla
Casa Olea, Córdoba
A Private Mountain Retreat In Ronda
Set in the gorgeous green countryside near Ronda, this five-star getaway offers the luxury and service of a resort hotel. Yet, offering guests the intimacy and privacy of a personal villa. Like a landed estate, it stands in the midst of a gorgeous valley. Surrounded by imposing mountain peaks and views of the verdant landscape. In what has become one of the exciting new winegrowing regions of Spain. Less than an hour from Marbella yet far removed, in a world of natural beauty and tranquillity.
It is here that the Ronda Mountain Resort caters to select private groups with luxurious accommodation in the main villa and private casita. The personal service offers a sense of one-to-one concierge in a country retreat environment where the facilities are at your disposal. The extensive range of activities and excursions tailor-made. From fine dining to guided tours, helicopter service and group events. To sum up, It’s a touch of paradise right on our doorstep.
El Carligto, Málaga Hills
In the hills beyond Málaga there is a private domain that sprawls elegantly across a manicured country garden. The terraces and open air dining areas are intimate and inviting. The lawns and pool decks appear to spill out into a valley full of views. While the lush surrounding greenery provides a sense of privacy from which to survey the mountain ranges and deep blue skies. This is pure Andalucía. From the white-plastered walls of the estate and vines overhanging perfect vantage points. Most importantly the setting, climate and abundance of fine food.
Just a short distance from Málaga and Marbella, El Carligto resembles a hunting lodge. Close to lakes, hiking trails, forests and white mountain villages. It is popular with wedding parties, likewise family groups and romantic couples. Offering the best of rustic delights in a valley of flowers and fragrant herbs. For small and larger groups alike, it offers the kind of spot in which to truly connect with Andalucía.
Casa La Siesta, Vejer de la Frontera
Tastefully restored and made into an inland resort not far from the Atlantic beaches of the Costa de La Luz. Casa La Siesta finds itself in the beautiful wooded environs of Vejer de la Frontera. A white mountain village just beyond the wetlands near the village of Zahara de los Atunes, famous for its tuna. The finest Japanese restaurants send their chefs here to buy some of the very best blue tuna available. It demonstrates in the cuisine available at the retreat.
Stylish, relaxed and exuding an effortless sense of refinement, Casa La Siesta is both sophisticated and natural. For romantic couples, groups, events and weddings, it’s a spot that offers space, tranquillity and service in beautiful surroundings. Celebrating the best in Andalucía’s natural and cultural environment, cuisine and service while providing the ultimate getaway experience right on your doorstep.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF HOTEL HACIENDA SAN RAFAEL, RONDA MOUNTAIN RESORT, EL CARLIGTO, BARCELO HOTELS, CASA OLEA AND CASA LA SIESTA
