Andorra Comes Into The World

The later 19th century saw a partial end to this blissful isolation, with the building of spa hotels that laid the basis for what has since become an important tourist industry. Every year, Andorra attracts around ten million visitors – 125 times its population. They come for the healing waters and spa treatments, to ski and above all, to shop, for it is upon the latter that Andorra’s riches have been based.

A small hiccup occurred in the 1930s, when a Russian adventurer named Boris Skossyreff attempted to install himself as King of Andorra but was ousted, after which a detachment of the French military was posted in the country to safeguard it, later also from the effects of the Spanish Civil War. Andorra subsequently accepted refugees from both sides of the conflict, and many became residents, helping to boost the post-war economy as it embraced tourism and the tax-free shopping that made the country rich.

Neutrality during World War Two also laid the foundations for the banking sector that has boomed ever since, especially focusing on wealth management, as Andorra is also a low-tax country that attracts a strictly controlled number of foreign residents, offering them lower tax levels than the bulk of European countries. The country is not a member of the European Union, but it does work closely with it and is a member state of the United Nations and the Council of Europe. It even uses the Euro as its official currency.

The local government has generally done a good job of managing Andorra, and their plan for the future (yes, a handful of countries do seem to have such a thing, see also Singapore), includes allowing in a selected number of foreign residents. Mostly high net worth individuals attracted by low tax rates, they are subject to the kind of rigorous checks that increasingly separate Andorra from former/present tax havens such as Switzerland and Monaco.

In principle, the intention is to cap the population at 125,000, to keep it in line with available water resources, but even so this means a growth of over 50% from the current community, which has tripled over the past half century. Previous immigration took the form of people working in the services sectors – mostly retail and tourism – but now many outside workers live just across the border in neighbouring Spanish towns, with the precious land reserved for wealthier residents.

The latter may not reside in Andorra permanently, but are obliged to do so for at least a part of the year, and their coming has sparked a dynamic property market that focuses primarily on luxurious apartments in and around the little capital of Andorra la Vella, which sprawls pleasantly along what is more like a large gorge than a valley. While global warming may put the ski resorts at risk, the HNW resident influx, paired with the provision of luxury services, wealth management, banking and hospitality, is currently set to drive the economy for some time to come.