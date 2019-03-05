Ángel León celebrates ocean delights with traditional produce such as sardines, as well as lesser known species like plankton, a ‘superfood’ that is packed with heart-healthy antioxidants. Check out the Chef’s Instagram and you will marvel at artistically presented dishes such as the chargrilled sardine roasted on an olive bone and served on an aubergine base on a biscuit with sardine fat, and the tuna and onion ‘soup doughnut’ with Béarnaise sauce. Every bite is moreish, every dish the product of hours of detailed preparation. Nothing is too crazy or all-out at Aponiente. It is usually pretty easy to identify what you are eating, the surprise factor often arising from the texture, flavour combinations, and blend of colours.

The wine list, compiled by the restaurant’s ‘perfumer’, Juan Ruiz Henestrosa, comprises a vast array of local sherries. “I don’t trust people who don’t drink their own wine,” says Henestrosa, who sources bottles from some of the area’s best-kept ‘secret bodegas’. Ángel León hails from Jerez, though he honed his craft at renowned gastronomic haven, Taberna del Alabardero, in Seville. Three years down the track he headed to france, working at Le Chapon Fin in Bordeaux. His return to Spain saw him serve alongside Fernando Córdoba (famed Chef from El Faro in Cádiz), before launching Aponiente in 2007. The Wall Street Journal would quickly refer to Aponiente as “One of the top 10 restaurants in Europe,” while The New York Times deemed it one of the best in the world, “worth getting on a plane for.” In addition to three Michelin stars, Aponiente also boasts three Repsol suns.