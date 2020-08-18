She tells me that Mr. Marbella – who also competed in the Mr. Málaga competition – “is also a dad. We have something in common in that we both are keen on knocking down stereotypes and promoting greater diversity.” One that hits close to home is the idea that Muslim women ‘don’t have a life’. She says, “In Morocco, women go out, they dine with their friends, and they have a big influence in their homes. Perhaps in very small villages things are still more traditional but in big cities a woman’s quality of life is good.”

She is also eager to dispel myths about Muslim men and women. “I was 18 when I met my husband and he was 25. He is a modern man but is also traditional in the sense that he was very committed to me from the start and knew he didn’t want to waste time dating anyone else. I had my children a few years after getting married. My daughter is four and my son is one-and-a-half. My husband is a shining example of a supportive husband. He is my number one fan and he encourages all my endeavours. When I compete in pageants I always bring my family with me. I am breastfeeding my son so they are always close by.”

The family divides their time between Marbella and Casablanca owing to her husband’s business, but Anna loves Morocco and settled in perfectly well. “I speak five languages, two of which I started learning when we moved to Morocco – Arabic and French. I am always wanting to learn new things; I am curious by nature and I love studying.”