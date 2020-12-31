What does a Basic Medical Check Include?

A basic annual check includes a focus on the patient’s medical history where complaints or concerns about health are noted. The doctor will also ask about lifestyle behaviours like diet, smoking, excessive alcohol intake, sexual health, vaccination and exercise with the aim of modifying any behavior that is associated with an increased risk of disease.

Significant nutritional data has emerged in recent years which demonstrates how adapting to a wholefood plant-based diet might be the most important preventive health measure there is. The actual physical exam follows with the vital signs including blood pressure, which is a strong predictor of cardiovascular disease. Less than 130 over less than 85 is a normal blood pressure. A general appearance with anthropometric (physical risk) data, and heart exam with a stethoscope to detect an irregular heartbeat, a heart murmur, or other clues to heart disease are performed.

Next, a lung examination for crackles, wheezes, or decreased breath sounds is carried out, followed by a head and neck assessment with open mouth evaluation to see the throat and tonsils. The condition of teeth and gums also provides information about the overall health. Ears, nose, sinuses, eyes, lymph nodes, thyroid, and carotid arteries for stroke risk are also assessed. Abdominal, neurological and dermatological studies are then carried out; skin and nail findings could indicate a dermatological problem, but also disease somewhere else in the body. An extremities review where physical and sensory changes are noted is also undertaken.

For men, the annual physical exam might also incorporate a testicular, hernia and male organ exam, including prostate assessment. The female counterpart is a breast exam for abnormal lumps and evaluation of the lymph nodes in the underarm and finally a pelvic gynecological exam with a smear and human papillomavirus test to screen for cervical cancer.

The laboratory tests are most important in asymptomatic individuals and should include a general blood test evaluation of the function of all the various systems and nutritional data. Metabolic data for diabetes risk and lipid risk profiles for lifetime heart attack and stroke risk evaluation should also be integrated. Prostate specific protein for cancer in men and gynecology tumour markers might be included for women. Finally, urine tests for kidney disease and bladder cancer and a stool test for colon cancer are undertaken.

This annual assessment is relevant for all ethnicities, genders and in individuals above 20 years of age, but significantly indicated in clients above 30 years of age. In clients over 40 years of age the advanced annual checkup described below is recommended.