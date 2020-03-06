An International Tech Service Company On The Costa Del Sol

AnyTech365 is an IoT technical support services company that wasn’t only founded here but has gone on to capture an international market. It services clients across Western Europe, North America and Australia, relying very little on its home market but creating hundreds of jobs here. The company was founded by Danish-born Janus R. Nielsen, a tech industry expert who settled on the Costa del Sol after selling his successful anti-virus business almost twenty years ago.

“I was feeling a little burnt out after so many years of intense work and moved to enjoy the weather and lifestyle of Marbella, but after a relatively short while I became restless and set up an anti-virus smartphone protection business,” says Janus. “It evolved into the fastest-growing firm of its kind in the world, and I began to realise that as more and more of the everyday devices that surround us are becoming smart and being connected to the internet, there is a real need for technical support that stretches beyond the basic manufacturer’s guarantee to also encompass an operational and maintenance service for consumers.”

Technical Consumer Service

Indeed, every year over three billion devices are connected to the internet around the world, and with everything from phones and televisions to fridges and entire homes or even cars becoming smart in this way, the need for fast and effective consumer support is growing each day. “In the electrical era you simply plugged in an appliance and it worked, in the electronic era it was installed and voila, but today’s equipment needs to be configured and connected to the Internet and your other devices, so it can be optimally used and controlled. This is complicated for a lot of people, and when something goes wrong, they need someone to help them sort it out.”

Not everyone is sufficiently tech-savvy to do this all for themselves, so AnyTech365 offers direct access to technicians who will install, upgrade your devices, and also analyse and fix any problems for you. What’s more, it is done remotely, so there’s no need to make appointments and be at home while someone comes to fix your gadgets. This is especially convenient for people who own properties here but live elsewhere, and AnyTech365 commits itself to a full 24-hour, seven days a week, year-round service in currently 16 languages. “This is how we can provide customer support to so many different countries and time zones,” says Janus. “We’re even open throughout Christmas and New Year’s Eve, because technical questions and problems can arise at any time.”