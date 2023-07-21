Sensory Design

Having studied in Madrid and Pamplona respectively, Alvaro and Chema followed different trajectories before joining forces and founding Archidom. “Chema cut his teeth on large commercial and retail projects working for a prominent Madrid studio,” says Alvaro, who upon graduating opted for Beijing out of a shortlist of China, Dubai (UAE) and Brazil. “I went there with some friends and spent three and a half years gaining experience in the design and construction of shopping malls, airports, stadiums, and also master planning. I left the relative comfort zone of Beijing to separate myself from my friends and head for Shanghai, where I spent another year and a half before returning to Spain.”

The day before his return Alvaro made a presentation for one of the biggest furniture brands in the world in order to be able to open his own practice in China but remaining true to his convictions he turned down an offer to stay, having already committed himself to the next phase in his personal and professional life. This involved a post-graduate MBA in real estate in Madrid, where he founded his own studio before being introduced to Chema by friends. “We got on from the start, sensing that we’d make a good team, and the truth is we work very well together.”

After working together on several projects in Madrid, they were asked to create a design for the now-iconic Momento nightclub on the Golden Mile. From this followed the beach club at La Reserva de Sotogrande, Dunique Social Club, and the new Pacha resort near Estepona, adding to a growing number of projects in the region, as well as in Madrid, Ibiza, Barcelona, the Canary islands, Asia, some Central American countries, as well as in Europe in Sweden and Portugal. Asked about the source of their success, Alvaro says: “We are not overtly commercial as a studio, but we understand the requirements of the main actors in a project, including the developers and their business and financial objectives, as well as of course the end user. For this reason, we place great importance on detail – taking care of the elements that matter to the project developers as well as to creating a visual wow factor and experience-driven designs.” They also love to blend the latest technical and aesthetic trends with a local cultural and natural relevance. Usually this means marrying modern and Mediterranean touches, but when they work in other countries they immerse themselves in the local design traditions, materials, and way of life to add a vernacular connection. Or, as Alvaro puts it: “All the projects we work on must have soul.”