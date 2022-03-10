Drumelia has built a name for the successful marketing of Marbella villas at the pinnacle of the market – often La Zagaleta mansions upwards of €20 million that in truth belong to an international category of real estate. The company continues to be a specialist in this field, but is also active in other parts of the luxury market, offering stylish villas such as this newly finished one in Rocío de Nagüeles.

“We cover the full range of the luxury property segment in Marbella,” says CEO, Artur Loginov, “but we are very selective, as we only take on those properties that we believe really will resonate with our clientele. But when we do, we commit ourselves fully to a professional marketing campaign that offers the buyer comprehensive information, professional presentation and the use of advanced tools such as walk-through tours and videos – as well as one of the most effective social media platforms in Spain.”

A great deal of care and attention goes into all forms of marketing and presentation for Drumelia’s exclusive listings, including personalised tours, and to great effect, as recently the company’s greatest worry is finding enough properties to sell. “We are in the fortunate position of having a large and very international portfolio of buyers,” says Artur, “but we’ve gradually reached a situation where there is a shortage of the right kind of Marbella properties, because they sell so quickly.”