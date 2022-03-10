A modern second home or permanent Marbella residence, this stylish architectural villa in Rocío de Nagüeles represents contemporary style at its best – a blend of refined modernism and natural materials.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Courtesy of Drumelia Real Estate
A modern second home or permanent Marbella residence, this stylish architectural villa in Rocío de Nagüeles represents contemporary style at its best – a blend of refined modernism and natural materials.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Courtesy of Drumelia Real Estate
Drumelia has built a name for the successful marketing of Marbella villas at the pinnacle of the market – often La Zagaleta mansions upwards of €20 million that in truth belong to an international category of real estate. The company continues to be a specialist in this field, but is also active in other parts of the luxury market, offering stylish villas such as this newly finished one in Rocío de Nagüeles.
“We cover the full range of the luxury property segment in Marbella,” says CEO, Artur Loginov, “but we are very selective, as we only take on those properties that we believe really will resonate with our clientele. But when we do, we commit ourselves fully to a professional marketing campaign that offers the buyer comprehensive information, professional presentation and the use of advanced tools such as walk-through tours and videos – as well as one of the most effective social media platforms in Spain.”
A great deal of care and attention goes into all forms of marketing and presentation for Drumelia’s exclusive listings, including personalised tours, and to great effect, as recently the company’s greatest worry is finding enough properties to sell. “We are in the fortunate position of having a large and very international portfolio of buyers,” says Artur, “but we’ve gradually reached a situation where there is a shortage of the right kind of Marbella properties, because they sell so quickly.”
Design In Harmony
The shortage of modern villas ready to move into is forcing many to buy off-plan, so discovering a recently completed villa like this in a top location such as Rocío de Nagüeles is a find indeed. “When we receive an instruction to represent a property of this kind we commit our full energy to it, because this really is a gem in a top location close to all amenities yet peaceful and private.” Situated at the end of a cul de sac in a leafy area not five minutes from the beach, the setting is indeed special.
The location is private, surrounded by the lush greenery of its own garden and those bordering it. Step through the gate and you enter an exclusive domain of tranquillity – passing through the front door, visions of the interior merge with those of the gorgeous garden, whose immaculate lawn and glimpses of shimmering sea are framed with Mediterranean pine trees and xerophytic succulent shrubs. Two pine trees standing out like a natural sculpture complete this charismatic area.
To the right is a sleek swimming pool that also connects with the open-plan lounge area. Natural light abounds, coming in through the large windows which provide such an enchanting focus on the garden, and from a patio area that blends a classic Mediterranean feature with a distinct Zen feeling. The living area flows from the entrance through a lounge with double seating expanse and dining room to a stylish modern kitchen, always surrounded by natural light and garden views.
The villa is unmistakably modern, with a hint of classic Mies van der Rohe inspiration, but the sleek lines are tempered with the use of wood, cast iron and stone. The staircase that leads to the first floor is a fine example, made from solid wood and iron, it is an impressive decorative feature in its own right. More natural materials, outside light and views are to be found on the landing of the first floor, which connects to three bedrooms suites. › Each of the bedrooms has a layout, ambience and set of views of its own, with modern bathrooms, dressing areas and terraces, one of which features a step-down Jacuzzi. As below, natural light floods the upstairs part of the villa, but it is also present at the basement level, which besides having a series of utility rooms also has the scope to create personalised spaces. Whatever the choice, it is important to maintain the overall feel of a property that is in harmony.
This could include any combination of bedrooms, spa or fitness area, a workspace, cinema or a combined entertainment room. “We work with the buyers to create a personalised, bespoke villa in which they can establish their own unique look and ambience,” says Artur. “This includes everything right down to decoration and personalised detailing, services that we provide for all the properties which we offer for sale.”