Gaudí’s opus – much of which is now classed as having World Heritage Site status – stems from an era of the Renaixença (or Renaissance) in Barcelona at a time of prosperity and vision. His work remains much appreciated by the likes of the writer Lorca and the artist, and fellow Catalan, Salvador Dalí, as a vibrant legacy to this era.

He was born on 25 June 1852, the son, grandson and great-grandson of boiler workers from the Baix Camp (Catalonia). Growing up appreciating the fusion of copper and iron enabled Gaudí to claim that when he imagined, it was in three dimensions. This became core to his fluid and evolutionary work. Indeed, he rarely created detailed plans, preferring models of his proposed buildings. Similarly, he was enraptured by perhaps the conflicting mysteries of nature, especially that of his beloved Mediterranean coast, his vegetarianism and profound Roman Catholic faith.

After school, where he excelled in art, in 1868 Gaudí moved to Barcelona to study teaching followed by some time of compulsory military service that was punctuated by ill heath. In 1878 he graduated from the Llotja School and the Barcelona Higher School of Architecture having funded his training by working as a draftsman for various notable local architects. Gaudí’s rise was meteoric. His first important commission was for Manuel Vicens i Montaner, the Casa Vicens, a Moorish revival palace, which, after 130 years as a private home, recently reopened to the public.

Over the subsequent thirty years his work and Barcelona were synonymous. The City changed, and under the patronage of Eusebi Güell, Count Güell, a Catalan industrialist, many fine examples of Gaudí’s best work can be seen, including the Parc Güell, the Crypt at Colonia Güell, and Palau Güell.