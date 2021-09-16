Architecture Inside And Out

If the exterior of this modern villa, with its imposing rooflines and floating bridges, is impressive, then the interior does not fail to live up to the high standards set when you enter through the gate. Step into the house itself and the same intriguingly angled elegance engages the senses just as it produces a harmony of detail. The spacious entrance, clad in specially sourced Italian porcelain tiles in light tones, seamlessly leads on in open plan to the lounge and dining area.

Natural light and views of greenery abound, and once again you’re overcome with a touch of delightful dejá vu as the interior spaces and their furnishing recapture the excitement of a 1950s masterpiece by Saarinen. Many Marbella homes claim to be modern, but this property is of another level, for it looks like a sophisticated architectural villa while also feeling like a stylish home. The living spaces flow effortlessly onto one-another, and yet they feel intimate and cosy.

This is true of the state-of-the-art Gaggenau kitchen, which like most parts of the villa opens up to the exterior through sliding doors that make the room simply merge with the terrace and the fresh air beyond. If this is a villa that leaps from the pages of a Taschen collectible, then it is also a very practical home with beautifully concealed cupboards and machine rooms whose lacquered façades reveal a deft hand at turning the functional into a design feature.

It feels like a cliché but I don’t know how else to express the sense of privileged lifestyle that this property conjures up. Certainly, it is beyond the conventional Marbella standard, as high as it usually is, because this feels like an international villa – the kind you’d normally find in Miami, Los Angeles or Dubai, and we are privileged to have it in our midst here. This is not because it is the most adorned home in Marbella, but because its design and detailing are exceptional.