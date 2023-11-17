Distant from the world’s northern epicentre, Argentina is a land we sometimes forget about, then rediscover and marvel at. It comes to us through bursts of passion, be it football, dance, or the economic and political upheavals that are also an integral part of its history, only to sink back into isolation. This is not how life is experienced from within this fiery country, but how we tend to see it from afar, as something of a Spanish-Italian mix at the bottom part of South America.

But Argentina is big, almost as big as India (more than five times the size of Spain), with almost half of its population living in the massive ‘Paris of the South’, Buenos Aires, followed by sparsely populated endless expanses that reach to the very south, where the continent’s glaciers almost touch Antarctica. A country this large could never be uniform, and Argentina is the sum of distinct landscapes and cultural regions. To most who make the long journey here, touchdown is in its lively capital of over 15 million inhabitants.

Buenos Aires is the focal point of the nation, its fast-beating economic, cultural and political heart, and the place where the contrasts begin, including fierce rivalries between football clubs, social classes, and the political ideologies they represent. The Porteños, as inhabitants of this huge agglomeration are known, reflect the predominantly Spanish-Italian ancestry and cultural influence on the capital through their speech, which is like Spanish spoken with the accent and sing-song melody of Italian.

Though Argentina is primarily Spanish-Italian in population and culture, this is a melting-pot of nationalities, with larger concentrations of indigenous Amerindian and mixed Mestizo people in the rural Chaco, Andes and Patagonian regions, where they contributed to the famous Gaucho cowboy culture. Buenos Aires itself was like the New York of South America, welcoming in a multitude of European and Middle Eastern immigrants from the mid-19th to latter 20th centuries.

As a result, Argentina’s population includes descendants of English, Welsh, French, German, Polish, Ukrainian, Russian and Croat immigrants, as well as Oriental Asians, Christian and to a lesser extent Muslim Arabs, and Afro-Argentineans, followed by more recent migrants from countries such as Bolivia and Paraguay. But this is a country that is not so much divided along racial-ethnic as upon political-economic lines, and this along with a poor distribution of wealth has contributed to a great deal of instability.