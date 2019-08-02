The car is related to the DB11 model but it’s made considerably lighter by extensive use of carbon fibre for the bodywork. Much of the performance results from an excellent power-to-weight ratio, though a twin turbo V-12 has enough pep to endow even a heavy car with superior acceleration figures. We looked at the coupé, but recently a Volante (roadster) variant was announced, conjuring up exciting thoughts of 300+ km/h with the top down.

The styling is undeniably graceful and elegant. It does look aggressive and purposeful, but everything is in the most impeccable good taste, something Aston Martin has been getting right for years. It’s a grand touring car in the best traditions, combining thrilling performance and handling with great practicality. Unlike many cars in this class, it has decent luggage space and even the rear seats in this 2+2 are quite usable. The boot will certainly take four fairly large soft bags, so cross-continental road trips are well within its scope. The quilted hip-hugging leather seats are a joy to behold and the interior ambiance is outstanding.

Like most cars in this price class, the DBS Superleggera bristles with technology and much of this comes with the basic model. There’s a 360-degree camera with parking distance display, a critical aid in preserving the car’s scrupulously finished bodywork. Also on the roster is an integrated satnav and all the connectivity features one could want, including Bluetooth for streaming music from an iPhone or iPod. At the heart of all this is a large central screen that’s very easy to navigate.

Although just about everybody will be happy with this Aston ‘right out of the box,’ there is a very extensive range of extras available, plus various upgrade packages. Aston Martin boss Dr. Andy Palmer calls his new model “obsessively engineered and outrageously potent” and few could raise an argument against that.