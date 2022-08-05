Quite how the two great racing rivals got together to initiate this project is something of a mystery, but the resulting sports car is proving to be well worth the effort. This is not Aston Martin’s top sportster, the Valkyrie holds that vaunted spot, but the manufacturer points out that it’s more usable as an everyday car. The Valhalla is Aston Martin’s first series-production mid-engined supercar.

As a plug-in hybrid with a big V-8 at its heart, the car won’t quite please EV purists, but it’s certainly a highly practical proposition with no range anxiety for owners to suffer from. It’s a sleek and slippery styling job with just a hint of Aston Martin around the nose. This will be a limited production model, but the 999 units promised by Aston Martin would seem quite generous.