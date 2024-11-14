You’ll seldom come across car names as iconic as this one: Vanquish. The Aston that most notably accelerated to fame after being piloted by Pierce Brosnan posing as Britain’s super spy in Die Another Day back in 2002. And praise be, Aston Martin has returned the Vanquish as its new range-topping GT for 2025, and in its new form, is the most powerful production car the marque has ever produced.

Powered by a thunderous 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12, the Vanquish aims to do just that to its nearest rivals. The Vanquish will produce 835 horsepower and 1,000Nm of torque to shove you down the street. Power meets the road via the rear wheels only and you’ll see 100km/h in a staggering 3.3 seconds from standing. The only Aston cars quicker are the very limited-edition Victor and Valkyrie, though the Vanquish promises almost all of the performance with far less compromise on real roads. Shifting gears will come by the use of column-mounted paddles at the command of the familiar venerable eight-speed automatic, but now with greatly improved shift times. Manual transmissions now appear to be limited to only the most exclusive and illusive models in the AM range.

Aston has made no secret about the intention of the Vanquish, with this hulking new GT car setting its crosshairs firmly on Ferrari’s 12 Cilindri. In fact, AM has been on a mission to make each of its front-engine GT cars – the Vantage, DB12, and now the Vanquish – the most powerful cars in their respective segments. Which makes for some decent bragging rights at the golf course, if you’re into measuring that sort of thing.

But atop its stirring performance stats are its looks. Aston’s design department have done, in one man’s opinion, a sterling job of modernising some of the classic Vanquish lines and cues, while making it look distinctly like a new-gen Aston. It also shares no body panels with the DB12, which wouldn’t be a bad thing if it did, as the DB12 is stunning in its own right. But it certainly helps to give the new Vanquish a more unique look and feel over the previous cars.