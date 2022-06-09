Classic Sights

But before you delve into lively flea markets off little squares or hit the cafés and nightlife spots of Athinai’s suburban areas, the classic thing to do is to admire its stunning monuments straight out of the glory of Ancient Greece. You see, we stand in awe of Rome and its might, but much of Rome was but a more militaristic copy of Greece. Indeed, the Romans copied Greek architecture, culture, art, theatre, uniforms, even their religion and pantheon – right down to emulating some elements of their democracy.

In this way, Poseidon became Neptune, Zeus became Jupiter, and Rome’s famous palaces and public buildings were modelled on original versions that still stand proudly in Athens. The most obviously eye-catching of these is of course the Acropolis, the three-hectare large citadel complex that overlooks this sea of buildings from its limestone outcrop 150 metres above sea level. In its earliest form, the Acropolis dates back almost 3,000 years!

Easily the most iconic part of this wonder of the classical world is the Parthenon, an ancient temple that defines the very concept of early classical and later Neoclassical architecture based upon the well-known Greek column varieties. When it comes to the chance of strolling amid the giants of the distant past, only Rome itself equals Athens within Europe, but there are other historic sights to behold as well, including a whole collection of Neoclassical palaces and museums inspired by Greek independence in the 19th century.

Classical Greece became part of the Roman Empire, then the seat of the Eastern Roman Empire, with its capital not in Athens but in Constantinople (today’s Istanbul), before the latter was renamed Byzantium during the post-Roman Byzantine period. It all (including Athens) fell to the invading Turks in the Middle Ages, and so once-proud Greece lost its independence for several centuries before regaining it with French help in the 1830s.