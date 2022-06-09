The GT, which is also available as an RS high-performance variant, might just be the most handsome full electric mid sized saloon on the market right now. It’s hard to fault its sleek four-door coupé styling and outstanding detailing around the bodywork. The e-tron GT shares its platform and most of its electric drivetrain architecture with the Porsche Taycan, so there are some seriously performance-oriented genes in this Audi.

Technically, the e-tron GT is intriguing because it combines very impressive power with some notably worthwhile safety features. Every e-tron model has all-wheel drive thanks to a pair of electric motors, one at each end. Audi claims a zero to 100 km/h figure of 3.3-seconds for the car, but several media testers have nailed this in less than three seconds.

The powertrain used for the e-tron GT range is conventional as far as EVs go, but highly effective. The entry level Quattro has a peak electrical output of 390 kW and 469-horsepower in boost mode and will get you silently to 100 km/h in 4.1-seconds. Top speed is given as 245 km/h. For buyers looking for even more performance from their e-tron GT, the RS version awaits. The dual electric motors on that model produce 440 kW and 646-horsepower in boost and resulting performance figures reflect the power hike – 3.3-seconds to 100 km/h and a top speed of 266 km/h. The RS also boasts four-wheel steering and a two-speed transmission. Most EVs have a direct drive single speed gearbox.