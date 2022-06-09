Audi has been developing its range of e-tron dedicated electric vehicles for many years but it was 2019 before we saw a production model. Since then, the e-tron lineup has expanded rapidly and there are now more than half a dozen distinctive models ranging from small saloons and hatchbacks to the very desirable e-tron GT, flagship of the electric fleet.
WORDS TONY WHITNEY, PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF AUDI
The GT, which is also available as an RS high-performance variant, might just be the most handsome full electric mid sized saloon on the market right now. It’s hard to fault its sleek four-door coupé styling and outstanding detailing around the bodywork. The e-tron GT shares its platform and most of its electric drivetrain architecture with the Porsche Taycan, so there are some seriously performance-oriented genes in this Audi.
Technically, the e-tron GT is intriguing because it combines very impressive power with some notably worthwhile safety features. Every e-tron model has all-wheel drive thanks to a pair of electric motors, one at each end. Audi claims a zero to 100 km/h figure of 3.3-seconds for the car, but several media testers have nailed this in less than three seconds.
The powertrain used for the e-tron GT range is conventional as far as EVs go, but highly effective. The entry level Quattro has a peak electrical output of 390 kW and 469-horsepower in boost mode and will get you silently to 100 km/h in 4.1-seconds. Top speed is given as 245 km/h. For buyers looking for even more performance from their e-tron GT, the RS version awaits. The dual electric motors on that model produce 440 kW and 646-horsepower in boost and resulting performance figures reflect the power hike – 3.3-seconds to 100 km/h and a top speed of 266 km/h. The RS also boasts four-wheel steering and a two-speed transmission. Most EVs have a direct drive single speed gearbox.
Batteries may not be the most exciting aspect of any car, but on EVs, they are among the most critical components. The RS e-tron GT uses an 84 kWh lithium ion unit that can offer a range of up to 565-km in mild weather around town, which is impressive even when compared to cutting edge market leaders. They can be charged very quickly from a fast charger – about 23-minutes to 80 per cent of full charge. Using a normal power supply, fully charging an RS e-tron GT is an overnight job.
A car like the RS e-tron GT deserves an interior to match its technology levels and Audi delivers. Thankfully though, the stylists stayed close to Audi tradition, which most fans of the marque will approve of. Audi has always created great interiors with tidy, straightforward instrumentation and an elegant design ethic. Audi emphasises its choice of interior trim materials and the eco-friendly approach designers took. When it comes to cabin ambiance, Audi is tough to beat.
Owners who prefer some kind of audio experience rather than near silence when driving their e-tron will like Audi’s available e-sound, which, according to the manufacturer, “immerses the e-tron GT in a contemporary acoustic expression that will define future generations of vehicles.” BMW has something similar in its new i7 luxury saloon but critics have accurately described some of the sounds as similar to a WW2 British air raid siren. This kind of sonic ambiance is bound to arouse strong ‘love it or hate it’ sentiment among buyers.
The e-tron GT models represent a worthwhile addition to the growing number of luxurious, high-performance electric cars on the market today. Their appeal is such that even luxury car shoppers reluctant to take the EV plunge will be persuaded to do so when they experience an RS e-tron GT.
ENGINE 440 kW electric motor, 646-horsepower (RS GT).
TRANSMISSION 2-speed (RS variant).
ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h in 3.3-seconds (RS).
RANGE 433 to 565-km.
I LIKED Superb styling inside and out – possible the most stylish EV saloon yet. Impressive electric technology providing both performance and range.
I DIDN’T LIKE Fast charger needed for quick stops. Basic electrical outlet charging is a lengthy process. Audi’s sonic ambiance feature won’t appeal to all owners.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES Porsche Taycan, Mercedes Benz EQ saloon range, Tesla Model S, BMW i4, BMW i7.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Audi buyers wanting to move from conventionally powered saloons. Buyers reluctant to buy an EV because of lack of sportiness and range worries. First-time luxury EV buyers.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY Available now starting at €145.760.