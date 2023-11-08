Why Isola Ristorante Italiano?

With so many Italian restaurants around, you may question choosing to dine in one at a Five Star hotel, but read on to find out why you will want to do precisely that at Isola. Make sure to go soon however, before it closes for the season on November 12.

The new METT hotel emanates sophistication yet with a relaxed vibe, which you already sense on entering its reception area with the staff making you feel immediately welcome. Isola is located to the left and consists of a grand interior dining area fronting a full length bar, with doors which open onto a spacious terrace.

Currently open for dinner only, you will be seated within a veritable oasis, with stylish planters supporting rows of elegant rainbow palms and other exotic foliage effectively dividing the space. Here, solid wooden tables are surrounded by soft upholstered sofas and comfy dining chairs, reinforcing the effect in pistachio green.

Quality wooden flooring abounds, with stone coloured hexagonal tiling beneath the tables, and the enveloping ambience is enhanced by the profusion of spotlighting illuminating the plants, the great hanging orb lamps suspended from the panelled roof, and the pleasing background music.