Fall Foliage

The Costas are more commonly associated with evergreen palms, olive trees and agave cacti. But you only have to venture a few kilometres inland to see deciduous autumn leaf colours in 50 shades of flame. Over 30 per cent of Andalucía is protected forests and natural parkland (Cazorla, in Jaén province, is Spain’s largest). At this time of year Mother Nature puts on quite a show.

The chestnut woods of the Serrania de Ronda are at their most spectacular in October. Burnished to a gold and copper sheen and laden with hedgehog-shaped husks. Their sweet nuts are roasted over braziers on every Spanish street corner at this time of year. The quaint villages engaged in the harvest are strung out along a loop route between San Pedro and Ronda. Quite an interesting drive from Marbella. Better still, exchange four wheels for two – it’s perfect weather to get on a bike and hit the hiking trails.

Don’t forget to catch a falling leaf in October for luck throughout the year. It’s not as easy as you think…