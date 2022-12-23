What would you do with a prime setting near the beach on the New Golden Mile? What would you do if it was a few minutes from downtown Estepona, 15 minutes from the Marbella area and covered almost 40,000m2? Such a privileged plot of land offers both the location and size to create a residential area of distinction, and in doing so the team behind Ayana have also answered the growing demand for homes that are made for year-round living.

Developed by Merlin Real Estate and designed by the prestigious architects, Villarroel Torrico, Ayana is a gated community of stylish modern apartments and penthouses distributed over 14 low-rise blocks of ten properties each, all set within 27,000m2 of lush greenery – including almost a hectare of private parkland belonging to the complex and exclusive to its residents. “In many ways, it’s a perfect setting, 500 metres from the beach in rustic nature, close to town, access routes and sports facilities,” says Mark Strasek, Managing Director of Asset Folio EXCL, which is commercialising the project.

Across the road are the five-star Kempinski resort hotel and the soon-to-open Pacha Club, an exciting new hub of restaurants, cafés, a beach club and entertainment options. “It’s an area that puts a lot of lifestyle at your fingertips while also being private and located near nature.” In fact, follow the private gated entrance into the complex, and you find yourself in a natural area close to everything but bordered by rustic country properties.