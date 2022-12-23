The Costa del Sol has a long history of property development, yet until recently most new homes built here were designed specifically as second homes. Ayana, near the beachside of eastern Estepona, represents a new generation of homes created with the comfort, space and amenities of full-time living in mind.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Ayana Estepona
What would you do with a prime setting near the beach on the New Golden Mile? What would you do if it was a few minutes from downtown Estepona, 15 minutes from the Marbella area and covered almost 40,000m2? Such a privileged plot of land offers both the location and size to create a residential area of distinction, and in doing so the team behind Ayana have also answered the growing demand for homes that are made for year-round living.
Developed by Merlin Real Estate and designed by the prestigious architects, Villarroel Torrico, Ayana is a gated community of stylish modern apartments and penthouses distributed over 14 low-rise blocks of ten properties each, all set within 27,000m2 of lush greenery – including almost a hectare of private parkland belonging to the complex and exclusive to its residents. “In many ways, it’s a perfect setting, 500 metres from the beach in rustic nature, close to town, access routes and sports facilities,” says Mark Strasek, Managing Director of Asset Folio EXCL, which is commercialising the project.
Across the road are the five-star Kempinski resort hotel and the soon-to-open Pacha Club, an exciting new hub of restaurants, cafés, a beach club and entertainment options. “It’s an area that puts a lot of lifestyle at your fingertips while also being private and located near nature.” In fact, follow the private gated entrance into the complex, and you find yourself in a natural area close to everything but bordered by rustic country properties.
A Garden Setting
Gardens envelop the two and three-bedroom garden apartments in a community that is free of passing cars. Traffic goes straight from the entrance into spacious underground car parks, ensuring that Ayana is a living environment free of traffic. “The fact that it also features almost 10,000m2 of private parkland makes this a perfect setting for families and people seeking quality of life, not just a home near the beach and lifestyle amenities,” says Kathryn May, Sales Manager for AYANA.
The same thinking is also reflected in the design and layout of Ayana, where the four properties on the ground and first floor levels feature two-bedroom apartments on the inner section of the block, and three-bedroom ones making up the corner units. “All properties within Ayana are spacious in size, with a flowing open-plan layout and generous terraces, but the three-bedroom apartments have the look and feel of a penthouse, complete with upper floor and expansive lifestyle terraces.”
The three and four-bedroom penthouses on the top floor also feature an upper area with a comprehensive range of entertainment facilities and options, including optional private swimming pools and hot tubs. “They epitomise the choice of amenities, materials and finishing that is typical throughout Ayana,” says Kathryn, “including such details as the option of a walk-in shower or Cleopatra bath in the second bathroom.”
No effort has been spared to ensure higher levels of comfort coupled with lower maintenance costs than you would normally find in these parts, and this is achieved through such quality inputs as top-of-the-range heat and acoustic insulation, anti-glare windows that keep out heat and cold extremes, super-effective Daikin air conditioning systems, under-floor heating throughout, smart home automation systems that optimise efficient use of resources, and beautiful kitchens with extra-large island/bars and American style fridges as standard.
Resort Living
While catering to year-round residents, it cannot be denied that Ayana is located within the Costa del Sol, and as such it offers far more lifestyle options than a property in more northern climes would. Set within the lush gardens planted in large part with endemic, drought-resistant species are two large swimming pools – one heated and one flanked by a children’s pool, but both surrounded by a sunbathing deck.
Residents at Ayana also have their own private gym, spa with heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, Hamman and changing room facilities, as well as a co-working space, concierge and administration office, and a clubhouse with café. “All of which have been designed to offer the experience of five star resort-style living throughout the year,” adds Mark, who regards Ayana as one of the finest residential complexes of its kind on the coast.
“Ayana is the culmination of many years of experience in Costa del Sol property development, as well as very careful consideration about how to take the lifestyle elements of this region and integrate them into full-time, year-round living in a way that celebrates the Marbella way of life. The homes also offer the kind of additional space, privacy, storage facilities, practical amenities and above all ambience needed for a permanent residence. These properties represent the best of both worlds – prime homes in a resort setting.”