Changing Direction

When we first featured Dr. Paul Arts in essential our report focused on something very different. His profession of aesthetic dentistry, fitting for a Renaissance-type man who was also an artist. He has also been and keen follower of the permaculture movement for some 25 years. I remember Dr. Arts telling me what a big difference a smile can make.

To illustrate, he recalled an episode in which one of his patients cried with happiness when seeing his new smile. At that time, I didn’t know he was housing a secret of his own. His own discomfort at perceiving tension in his patients. Dr. Arts, an empath through and through, absorbed this anxiety. Over the years, it became evident to him that it was time for a change.

Getting Back to His Roots

A few years after our last meeting. Dr. Arts (whom most people simply call ‘Paul’ nowadays) headed back to Holland. The country where both he and his lovely wife Marina hail from. Their children were at the stage between adolescence and adulthood. Holland was convenient for their schooling and for Dr. Arts to work freelance while exhibiting his artwork. In fact, his painting ‘Daniel’ was exhibited at the Rijksmuseum Amsterdam.

Paul’s work is a spectacle of colour; mysterious, contemplative, and profound as the artist is himself. “When I started painting,” he says, “my style was more figurative. As time went on, I began approaching the abstract as a way to add an interactive element to my art. I enjoy seeing people guess at what the painting expresses. As ultimately, their truth is the ultimate judge of what they are contemplating.”

Paul comes from an artistic, inquisitive, and active family. His twin brothers built both the heating system at home and Paul’s art house, perched above the garden. The shed is sustainable chestnut wood from Jubrique. “I work in the garden in the morning then paint in the afternoon,” says Paul. He is as passionate about art as he is about sustainability.