Ideal For Events

Drive down the road facing Colegio San José directly to the beach and you will reach Barbillón, complete with a spacious car park and valet parking. On entering the doors, there is a huge roof top terrace facing the sea which will be ready for important events in 2024. Take the stairs to the lower level and get ready to be blown away by the scale of the operation. To your left is a very alluring pool area, surrounded by modern fittings, decking, sun loungers, and palm trees. Directly in front is a terrace and beach bar with rows of curtained square sun beds and loungers on the beach shaded by natural fibre umbrellas. On the right is the core area of the restaurant with an extensive seating zone, a large sunken bar, DJ booth, and substantial kitchen. This is a setting that can host 350 diners and it is destined to become a popular choice for weddings, christenings, private parties and corporate events

The décor is an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary, mixing wrought iron, mosaic tiling, wood, and comfy upholstered chairs. Elegant column’s support the roof and big swinging floor to ceiling windows are held in place or can be lowered to completely enclose the covered area in inclement weather. The atmospheric lighting and DJ spun music create a nice ambience. On the open terrace, protection from the sun is provided by folding umbrellas and shade sails.