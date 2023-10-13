After more than a decade building a faithful following in Madrid, expanding to encompass three different venues, it was time for Barbillón to bring their recipe for success to Marbella. To do this, they have selected an exemplary location right on the beach in Guadalmina, with the intention of remaining open year-round. And what a place it is!
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Ideal For Events
Drive down the road facing Colegio San José directly to the beach and you will reach Barbillón, complete with a spacious car park and valet parking. On entering the doors, there is a huge roof top terrace facing the sea which will be ready for important events in 2024. Take the stairs to the lower level and get ready to be blown away by the scale of the operation. To your left is a very alluring pool area, surrounded by modern fittings, decking, sun loungers, and palm trees. Directly in front is a terrace and beach bar with rows of curtained square sun beds and loungers on the beach shaded by natural fibre umbrellas. On the right is the core area of the restaurant with an extensive seating zone, a large sunken bar, DJ booth, and substantial kitchen. This is a setting that can host 350 diners and it is destined to become a popular choice for weddings, christenings, private parties and corporate events
The décor is an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary, mixing wrought iron, mosaic tiling, wood, and comfy upholstered chairs. Elegant column’s support the roof and big swinging floor to ceiling windows are held in place or can be lowered to completely enclose the covered area in inclement weather. The atmospheric lighting and DJ spun music create a nice ambience. On the open terrace, protection from the sun is provided by folding umbrellas and shade sails.
Classic Cuisine With A Twist
With the sea air in your nostrils, this is a place to savour some of its finest delicacies and the menu pays due homage with a great selection of fish and shellfish dishes. You can also choose from a range of Meat and Rice options and different garnishing to accompany.
A great touch here are the many Sharing Plates on offer to begin a meal or simply to snack on. Following a refreshing Marbillón signature cocktail, we settled down to three of these: Guacamole Mortar with Tortilla Chips – fresh, creamy and substantial; Japanese Tempura Tiger Prawn Saam with Kimchi Mayonnaise – just wonderful; and Homemade Iberian Ham Croquettes – soft centred melt-in-the-mouth textured. Among other choices, we could have also opted for Fried Steak Tartar Nigiri with Quail Egg, Andalusian Style Squid, Tagliatelle with Clams, or one of their Salad specials.
Moving on to mains, our whole Sea Bream on the Grill was expertly filleted at out table and proved to be a superlative choice, tender and flavoursome. This we shared, together with a succulent smoky Carved Beef Sirloin Steak accompanied by French Fries with Parmesan Cheese and Truffle. It had been difficult to determine our main courses and if these dishes are a good representation of the level of the house kitchen, it will indeed be a pleasure to return to try some other plates, like Sea Bass on the Grill or Spit, Rice with Carabinero, or a Wagyu Burger,
Barbillón also offers a good range of national and international wines including, unusually, some Jeroboams and Methuselahs, as well as an array of enticing cocktails.
To cap what had been an excellent lunch, following a prior recommendation we went with the Cheesecake and White Chocolate, served in a generous portion for two, which really hit the spot!
With phenomenal food, slick service, and reasonable pricing, look forward to Barbillón becoming a stalwart of the Marbella Dining scene – check it out soon!
INFO
Open every day from 11:00 to 01:00 Urb. Guadalmina Baja, C. 3, 318, Tel: (+34) 952 489 123, (+34) 628 991 230.
www.barbillon.com