Vacations never seem more appealing than when you start having kids and time management can take on a whole new meaning. For a few magical days in the summer and festive season, we get to be with our children, really listen to them, and give ourselves fully to the family we so love and cherish – with no rush involved.
While the Coast has its share of fantastic adults-only hotels, it is also home to spectacular resorts for kids and the Barceló Umbría in Huelva is one of them. The resort was named Best Beach Hotel in Spain and Best Hotel for Children in the World at the World Travel Awards, 2019, owing to a blend of outstanding facilities and services.
Kids are a Tough Client!
Any parent or teacher knows what a hard bargain kids can drive. They can be fully immersed in one activity, only to inquire, two minutes down the line, if there is anything else to do. Barceló decided to shake things up a bit, asking a group of children to check, test, and score the kids’ programme at the resort. Not only did they visit family rooms, sample amazing dishes, and take a swim in all the pools, but they also enjoyed fun with a capital ‘F’ at the splash park and eco ice-skating rink. Finally, their penchange for music and dance was fulfilled at dedicated performances presented at the Hotel’s auditorium.
Fun Activities for Active Minds and Bodies
The Hotel offers many activities to stimulate and entertain. Take the programme Happy Minds, which is inspired on Howard Gardner’s Multiple Intelligences theory. Equally innovative is the We Happy programme – created so that all members of the family can immerse themselves in local culture, art, sports, and relaxation.
What’s In It for the Parents?
If you’re going to book a stay at a top resort, then it’s got to have something for everyone, and the Barceló Umbría Beach Resort certainly steps up to the plate. It has 1,200 rooms with different layouts and sizes to choose from. The Superior Double Room with Balcony (for four persons) is a 30m2 room boasting plenty of natural light, contemporary furniture in light, playful hues, and a French balcony, ideal for enjoying the view.
The Superior Double Room with Terrace also measures 30m2 with a young, jovial style for four persons. The Double Superior Family Room with Sea Views measures 35m2, boasting an elegant yet cosy design, and also accommodates four people. Finally, the Superior Double Room, with a View of the Pool or Natural Surroundings, offers 30m2 of comfort, as well as beautiful views of the Enebrales natural park or the swimming pool area.
All-Inclusive Comfort
Families taking a break from it all are attracted to this resort’s all-inclusive offering. There are a range of restaurants to choose from, including four buffet establishments. The first, El Estero, serves fresh seafood and typical products from the south of Spain. El Calé Restaurant, inspired on the romantic city of Venice, caters to those who love nothing more than a traditional pasta dish, risotto, or freshly made pizza. Cormoranes Restaurant appeals to diners in the mood for American-style dishes, spiced up with a bit of Tex-Mex flavour. The last of these, Brújula, serves delights from all around the world – think fresh and light sushi, spicy kebabs and falafels, and delicate French pastries.
Non-buffet venues include Camarina à la carte restaurant (famed for its avante-garde flair) and La Retama Pool Bar (a laidback drink and snack spot). For drinks, freshen up at La Canaleta Pool Bar by the swimming area, or meet and greet friends or business associates at El Portil e Isla Saltés Lobby Bar.
There are many ways your family can make the most of a stay at this lively resort. Choose from bed-and-breakfast, half-board, full-board, or all-inclusive. The latter is the best option if you want to sit back, relax, or turn back the hands of time at the U-Spa and Fitness Centre. Steam your worries away at the Turkish bath, enjoy an invigorating dip in the hydro-massage pool, and enjoy a soul-soothing Lomi Lomi massage while your kids are living it up with the Barceló Umbrías dedicated entertainment team!
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE BARCELÓ GROUP