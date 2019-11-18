Kids are a Tough Client!

Any parent or teacher knows what a hard bargain kids can drive. They can be fully immersed in one activity, only to inquire, two minutes down the line, if there is anything else to do. Barceló decided to shake things up a bit, asking a group of children to check, test, and score the kids’ programme at the resort. Not only did they visit family rooms, sample amazing dishes, and take a swim in all the pools, but they also enjoyed fun with a capital ‘F’ at the splash park and eco ice-skating rink. Finally, their penchange for music and dance was fulfilled at dedicated performances presented at the Hotel’s auditorium.

Fun Activities for Active Minds and Bodies

The Hotel offers many activities to stimulate and entertain. Take the programme Happy Minds, which is inspired on Howard Gardner’s Multiple Intelligences theory. Equally innovative is the We Happy programme – created so that all members of the family can immerse themselves in local culture, art, sports, and relaxation.

What’s In It for the Parents?

If you’re going to book a stay at a top resort, then it’s got to have something for everyone, and the Barceló Umbría Beach Resort certainly steps up to the plate. It has 1,200 rooms with different layouts and sizes to choose from. The Superior Double Room with Balcony (for four persons) is a 30m2 room boasting plenty of natural light, contemporary furniture in light, playful hues, and a French balcony, ideal for enjoying the view.

The Superior Double Room with Terrace also measures 30m2 with a young, jovial style for four persons. The Double Superior Family Room with Sea Views measures 35m2, boasting an elegant yet cosy design, and also accommodates four people. Finally, the Superior Double Room, with a View of the Pool or Natural Surroundings, offers 30m2 of comfort, as well as beautiful views of the Enebrales natural park or the swimming pool area.