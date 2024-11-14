Europe’s Last Undiscovered Paradise

Yes, there is much to discover and experience in this as yet largely unexplored nation on the edge of Europe. Georgia is European in culture, but with an exotic admixture of Russia, the Soviet Union, and the Middle East. One of the oldest Christian nations in the world is also a meeting point of cultures that shows in its cuisine, architecture, music, folklore, faces, and mentality. It is the precise mix of these diverse elements that makes the country distinct and uniquely fascinating. That and its stupendously beautiful landscapes.

And then there is Batumi, a place that has not only put itself on the map as an increasingly exciting destination, but is also drawing more and more attention to Georgia itself, and the many pleasures hidden within its hinterland. In less than a decade, this seaside city has transformed itself from an ageing Soviet backwater with distant memories of faded glory to one of Europe’s most exciting new resort cities. To answer the question ‘why?’, one need only take a look at pictures of this emerging powerhouse. Where once there were crumbling concrete Soviet towers there now stands a growing collection of modern hotels, apartment buildings, and office blocks whose sheer architectural exuberance cannot fail to impress.

Batumi is a place that is evolving, growing, and exploring new possibilities, just as those who visit it open the door to new experiences at the meeting point of two continents, two worlds. You don’t have to travel as far as Thailand or Bali to discover new territory. In fact, it is far fresher an experience than the well-travelled paths that lead to those two classics, yet while being excitingly new, Batumi is already a classic in the making. The city twinned with Marbella is every bit as ambitious as its Spanish counterpart, and no longer depends upon just regional tourists to fuel its boom.

Batumi is a new Marbella or Miami in the making, but in its own way. It has beaches bordering the balmy waters of the Black Sea; tall five-star resort hotels and luxurious penthouses looking far out over that sea and the lush subtropical coastline that it extends along; lively casinos, a vibrant café and nightlife scene, and of course the introduction to Georgian cuisine, with its unique but delicious specialities such as Khachapuri, a combination of pastry, cheese, eggs, and spices that will have pizza lovers in ecstasy. Add to this, wonderful soups, stews, vegetarian dishes, and heavenly dumplings filled with savoury meat and sauce. Georgian cuisine is the coming together of cultures, made to be enjoyed in the homeland of winemaking. Not surprisingly, Georgians will claim that their Chacha (a clear spirit not for the fainthearted) is the mother of all brandies.