Now the market has reached a new crossroads, where those with the vision to dare are introducing new ideas from abroad and adapting them to the local market, conditions and tastes. Ours is a year-round destination and city, but in contradistinction to many of the large urban centres it is also a place where leisure and entertainment play a larger role, and this certainly has to be reflected in the properties it offers.

For this reason, elements such as views – especially sea views – pool areas and entertainment rooms are of prime importance, yet they have to increasingly be incorporated into homes that offer space, comfort and 21st century amenities. The result is a certain style of property that has become the new trend on the Costa del Sol now – and in relation to which novel projects such as Be Lagom are offering an exciting alternative.

Harmony and Balance

Be Lagom is different because it was born of a different concept; one in which harmony and balance are central elements that begin with the location, the design and construction, decoration and amenities, to in the end offer a unique lifestyle proposition. Keen to differentiate themselves from the norm, its creators have worked hard to come up with a property concept that provides Marbella glamour and elegance while also being in balance with nature.

“Be Lagom is a project that transcends simply building and selling villas,” says José Carlos Léon, founder and CEO of Nvoga Marbella Realty, the exclusive commercialising partner for the development. “It is a gated community of 13 luxurious villas set within a panoramic hillside location near La Alquería that not only offers fantastic views and modern luxury and style, but is also designed to provide the ideal setting for a balanced 21st century lifestyle.”

Indeed, indications are that those who buy here don’t come just for the sun, sea and beaches, or even only for the glamour, golf and jet-set scene. Increasingly, owning a home and spending time in Marbella is equated with getting away to a saner, healthier, more congenial way of living where the pace is gentler, nature close by and the sun caresses your skin. It is this new interpretation of lifestyle in the form of time, peace, privacy and harmony that is the new luxury.