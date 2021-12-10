A property development born from a distinct philosophy, Be Lagom is the physical embodiment of the desire to enjoy the best possible lifestyle. For Altur Homes, the creators of this gated community of 13 designer villas, the optimal ingredients to achieve this are Scandinavian-inspired design and natural living combined with a panoramic setting on the Costa del Sol.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Courtesy Of Altur Homes
Building on the Swedish and Norwegian words for ‘equilibrium’ and ‘balance’, Be Lagom is an offering of modern homes that comes first and foremost from a lifestyle concept in which quality of life takes central place. To begin this process, the company sought the right kind of location and setting, finding it in a hillside location overlooking La Alquería and entire swathes of the coastline from beyond Marbella to Estepona. From this spectacular position, unimpeded views can be enjoyed of this entire region, taking in golf courses, residential areas, natural mountain scenery, the shoreline and also inspiring sunsets that illuminate Gibraltar and North Africa in the evenings.
Here, at a short distance from Marbella, Benahavís, Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara and their many amenities, privacy and tranquillity reign within a residential zone that borders open nature. It is the perfect combination for a development conceived from the desire to create modern Marbella homes that offer their owners a sense of freedom, space, balance, natural surroundings and healthy living. These are core elements that went into the design of the Be Lagom villas, and it shows in an architectural style that, while being thoroughly modern, differs from many others through its use of noble materials such as stone and wood – both inside and out.
Quality Of Life As The Guiding Design Principle
Most projects are not principally designed around a natural lifestyle concept, but Be Lagom is, and this is why it stands out for a homeliness and balance that perfectly matches the need for modern technology, amenities and comforts. The result is a timeless design that embraces natural living as it does luxury and refinement. The 13 four-bedroom villas, which measure 600m2 up to close to 800m2, each in a choice of four varied designs and layouts, cover four levels of living space, starting with the elegant open-plan living room on the main floor.
A lifestyle area par excellence, it flows onto a covered wooden terrace, sundeck and infinity edge swimming pool, with sunken seating area complete with firepit and steps down to the private garden. The first floor is given over to stylish bedroom suites, with the panoramic top floor offering a private space in which to enjoy the luxuries of a large terrace and hot tub – reached either from the central stairwell or lift. It’s quite the perfect spot from which to sit back and take in the coastline or watch the setting sun bathe the world in dramatic strokes of orange, pink and gold.
The lower floor, which enjoys natural light and communicates directly with the garden, measures between 120m2 to 200m2 – where owners can create their own dream spaces, be they a private spa, home cinema, workspace or entertainment room. The design, layout, flow of light, views, air ventilation and materials used all match timeless style with a Scandinavian-inspired sense of comfortable, refined charisma centred upon quality of life – a factor that is enhanced by the individualistic architectural look and feel of each of the villas created by González & Jacobson.
A Pioneering Spirit
The spirit that was born from a lifestyle-focused concept has also made this one of the most pioneering new real estate projects on the Costa del Sol, as evidenced by the fact that Be Lagom is the first organic and sustainable development in Spain and qualifies for the stringent BREEAM certification of sustainable development both in the construction and the energy-efficient design of its properties – which in turn leads to easy and affordable maintenance. The emphasis within this gated urbanisation is also very much on creating a sense of community as well as a healthy, welcoming living environment in which natural beauty plays a central role.
For this reason, a great deal of attention has gone into the landscaping that envelops the villas at Be Lagom, for they form the cosseting greenery that hugs the private homes and their gardens and provides the binding force of the community. It therefore features not only lawns, trees and flowering plants, but also creepers, herbs, water features, relaxing seating areas and each villa has its very own private vegetable plot and Mediterranean garden. Tended by the community’s gardeners, they provide each resident with baskets of fresh seasonal produce.
Inspired by 21st century health, relaxation and enjoyment-focused living, at Be Lagom ‘life’s what you make it’ starts at home!
INFO
CASETA DE VENTAS
Avenida Manolete 529
Calle Torre Bermeja S/N, Benahavís.
Tel: (+34) 951 49 25 86.
info@belagom.es
www.belagom.es
NVOGA
Avda. Duque de Ahumada, Nº 2, Paseo Marítimo, Edif. Marbell Center, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 952 813 333
www.nvoga.com