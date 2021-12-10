Quality Of Life As The Guiding Design Principle

Most projects are not principally designed around a natural lifestyle concept, but Be Lagom is, and this is why it stands out for a homeliness and balance that perfectly matches the need for modern technology, amenities and comforts. The result is a timeless design that embraces natural living as it does luxury and refinement. The 13 four-bedroom villas, which measure 600m2 up to close to 800m2, each in a choice of four varied designs and layouts, cover four levels of living space, starting with the elegant open-plan living room on the main floor.

A lifestyle area par excellence, it flows onto a covered wooden terrace, sundeck and infinity edge swimming pool, with sunken seating area complete with firepit and steps down to the private garden. The first floor is given over to stylish bedroom suites, with the panoramic top floor offering a private space in which to enjoy the luxuries of a large terrace and hot tub – reached either from the central stairwell or lift. It’s quite the perfect spot from which to sit back and take in the coastline or watch the setting sun bathe the world in dramatic strokes of orange, pink and gold.

The lower floor, which enjoys natural light and communicates directly with the garden, measures between 120m2 to 200m2 – where owners can create their own dream spaces, be they a private spa, home cinema, workspace or entertainment room. The design, layout, flow of light, views, air ventilation and materials used all match timeless style with a Scandinavian-inspired sense of comfortable, refined charisma centred upon quality of life – a factor that is enhanced by the individualistic architectural look and feel of each of the villas created by González & Jacobson.