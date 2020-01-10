If you can imagine a frontline beach location in one of the prettiest bays on the Costa del Sol, an exclusive resort complex with beautiful communal areas and lush vegetation, where sun decks and an infinity pool look out over an expanse of sea, then you’re imagining Ikkil Bay.
A top development begins with a top location. Indeed, a top location deserves residences worthy of it, and this thinking certainly applies to Ikkil Bay, a prestigious new boutique project of just nine superlative apartments and penthouses overlooking the charming cove of Playa del Cristo – one of the prettiest little bays along the entire Costa del Sol.
The view from here is also one of the most inspiring to behold, as it follows the curve of the shoreline to its meeting point with Gibraltar. The famous Rock stands in the distance as a sentinel of the seas, met by the towering peaks of North Africa, as they jointly guard the ancient waters of the Straits. This is indeed a privileged location, and one of the last of its kind to be developed, which also means that it is one of the few top locations along the Costa del Sol with state-of-the-art new homes.
Boutique Residences
To design anything but the best for such a setting would be a shame indeed, so the designers of Ikkil Bay, Senda Projects, have gone all out to create something truly special here; a synthesis of the finest elements of contemporary design, amenities, luxuries and technology. The result is a select set of nine boutique properties that are technically apartments and penthouses, but offer the refinement of a modern villa.
Ikkil Bay, however, is a development that will impress long before you even enter one of the homes at its heart, for it captivates the minute you enter the domain of gardens and communal areas. These include a series of lobbies, lounges and meeting areas that exude the exclusivity and style of a five-star deluxe hotel – complete with a full set of concierge services available to the residents of what is in effect a bijou resort development.
Imagine timeless architectural styling and materials, cascading water, and light that captures the beauty of the surroundings and views, as the latter guide you to the panoramic sun deck and infinity swimming pool, which appears to merge with the horizon where sea and sky separate. The complex enjoys a prime beachfront location that combines spectacular vistas with a high degree of privacy, overlooking a sandy beach and cove below.
Superlative Standards
The development also features a stylish spa with sauna, gymnasium and heated indoor swimming pool, all sharing inspiring views. The nine properties each exude a sense of individual layout and specifications varying from two and three-bedroom apartments to expansive three-bedroom penthouses distributed over two levels.
Naturally, in a setting such as this, the terraces are an important feature, and not surprisingly they are spacious, ranging from 50m2 to 350m2 in size. It goes without saying that their positioning makes the most of awe-inspiring views, of which the sun setting behind the Rock of Gibraltar is a particularly spectacular feature.
The smallest apartments have an open-plan layout and space of 120m2, with as much outdoor living space again, bringing the entire area to 240m2, while the largest two-floor penthouses boast 200m2 of indoor living space to bring the total to 550m2. These are superlative properties built to exacting standards, and they feature a new level of comfort and style, including terraces that take the lifestyle element to its ultimate expression, with seating areas, fire pits and swimming pools.
The penthouses offer panoramic terraces on two levels, complete with water features, Jacuzzi, lounge and bar areas, relaxing beds surrounded by cooling water, firepits and modern lighting details that enhance the ambience as you watch the setting sun turn the skies a golden orange, or enjoy the lights that sparkle in the evenings.
The impressive quality, style and exclusivity that greet you as you enter Ikkil Bay continue into the home, where you can let the sliding doors glide open and dine or lounge to the sound of your own cascading fountain. The fittings and qualities are, of course, of the highest standard, featuring top-of-the-range appliances in a series of contemporary kitchen designs. The same is true of the luxurious bathrooms as well as every other detail, from lighting and home installation to climate control, wiring, plumbing and electrics.
Ikkil Bay has done its premium location proud by offering a superlative standard of build quality, design, detailing and amenities. These elements come together to produce a unique offering of exclusivity and refinement in a beautiful spot close to the charming centre of Estepona, some 20 minutes from Marbella and Sotogrande.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF IKKIL BAY
Avda. del Carmen Nº 47, Estepona. Tel: (+34) 634 303 968.