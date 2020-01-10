The view from here is also one of the most inspiring to behold, as it follows the curve of the shoreline to its meeting point with Gibraltar. The famous Rock stands in the distance as a sentinel of the seas, met by the towering peaks of North Africa, as they jointly guard the ancient waters of the Straits. This is indeed a privileged location, and one of the last of its kind to be developed, which also means that it is one of the few top locations along the Costa del Sol with state-of-the-art new homes.

Boutique Residences

To design anything but the best for such a setting would be a shame indeed, so the designers of Ikkil Bay, Senda Projects, have gone all out to create something truly special here; a synthesis of the finest elements of contemporary design, amenities, luxuries and technology. The result is a select set of nine boutique properties that are technically apartments and penthouses, but offer the refinement of a modern villa.

Ikkil Bay, however, is a development that will impress long before you even enter one of the homes at its heart, for it captivates the minute you enter the domain of gardens and communal areas. These include a series of lobbies, lounges and meeting areas that exude the exclusivity and style of a five-star deluxe hotel – complete with a full set of concierge services available to the residents of what is in effect a bijou resort development.

Imagine timeless architectural styling and materials, cascading water, and light that captures the beauty of the surroundings and views, as the latter guide you to the panoramic sun deck and infinity swimming pool, which appears to merge with the horizon where sea and sky separate. The complex enjoys a prime beachfront location that combines spectacular vistas with a high degree of privacy, overlooking a sandy beach and cove below.