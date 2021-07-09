With more than 5,000 kilometres of coastline and the highest number of blue flag beaches of any country in Europe (over 500), this article could have filled the entire magazine several times over. For the perfect day out to replenish the soul and create a store of lifelong memories, we suggest one of these beauties, located in southern Spain, the Balearics and the Canaries.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR
Cala Macarella, Menorca
Cala Macarella is, quite simply, the most beautiful cove in Menorca. Picture postcard perfect, a stretch of inviting beach is sandwiched between towering limestone rocks topped with pines which frame the serene turquoise waters of the Mediterranean. Due to its diminutive size, it may be a bit busy in the summer, but is worth a visit nevertheless to experience the enveloping view it commands. Together with its little sister, Cala Macarelleta on the other side of the cliff, which is also appreciated as a nudist beach, it is one of those special locations in the world that everyone would like to visit. The restaurant bar Susy, in the shade of the pine forest backing the beach, provides food and refreshments for those in need of sustenance.
Playa De Bolonia, Tarifa
When you need a break from Marbella for a breath of fresh air, Tarifa is the place to head to. Here, the languid pace of life and the fresh wind blowing through the Straits will completely rejuvenate you. A popular destination for wind sports, the Punta de Tarifa is the southernmost point in Continental Europe. There are many things to do in this vicinity, but you should make sure to spend a day on Bolonia Beach. This revered swathe of white sand stretches the full length of a sweeping bay with stunning views across the Straits and to the Atlantic. The beach is located at the limit of the El Estrecho Natural Park, ensuring the preservation of the environment and its protection from urban development. A combination of unspoiled nature, fine golden sand and crystal clear water make it one of the most beautiful and wild beaches in Spain. At its western end is the gigantic dune it is famed for, over 30m high and 200m wide – don’t miss having fun here.
Platja De Ses Illetes, Formentera
Formentera’s most emblematic beach and declared one of the planet’s most beautiful beaches on more than one occasion, its name derives from the six islets which lie off this stretch of coast. The most outstanding feature of this beach is its calm, shallow, translucent water which, together with the fine white crystalline sand, create a paradisiacal landscape. The great extension of this beach permits visitors to find a space on the sand without overcrowding, especially in the northern area with the Trucadors peninsula, an arm of sand which connects with the neighbouring Levante beach. Being a natural park, its surroundings are protected, with preservation of the dunes and access walkways. An ideal beach for children due to its safety and amenities.
Maspalomas, Gran Canaria
Maspalomas Beach is in south Gran Canaria flanked by the Maspalomas Dunes Nature Reserve and Maspalomas Resort. With calm seas and three kilometres of golden sand, it is an ideal family holiday destination and the perfect place to spend days under the sun. A designated nature reserve, the dunes are immensely impressive, offering an opportunity for that Sahara Desert type photo – indeed, wandering among them is a surreal experience. Blue-flagged Maspalomas is Gran Canaria’s biggest and most famous beach – it even has its own palm tree oasis and lagoon and is more akin to a miniature desert by the sea rather than a beach but, unlike a desert, there are convenient snack stands, comfy sun loungers and trained life guards.
Ses Salines, Ibiza
Named after the salt lakes in the south of Ibiza, which form a surrealistic landscape, the beach at Ses Salines (Las Salinas) is on the southernmost tip of the island and is considered ultra cool. Soft white sand, beautiful people and great beach bars combine to make this the hip location for those in the know. An extensive crescent of powdered sandy beach is bordered by pine woods and the shallow crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean. The bars play a selection of dance and balearic music which spills out onto the beach and they will often deliver cocktails and food orders to your spot on the sand. Any visit to Ibiza, a hedonistic paradise for the beautiful and the bold, is incomplete without passing a memorable day chilling at this iconic utopia.
Playa De La Barrosa, Chiclana
Recognised as one of the best beaches in Spain, the blue-flagged Playa de la Barrosa is located at Chiclana in the province of Huelva. Facing the Atlantic, this stunning six kilometres beach is straight and flat, meeting the water with no perceptible drop, meaning bathing for all the family in shallow translucent water. It is composed of fine white sand that is a joy to walk on and for beach games and sunbathing, and it has plenty of bars and restaurants as well as places where you can rent shady sun mattresses. There are some great hotels fronting this idyllic shoreline, making for the perfect holiday. La Barrosa is actually ’two beaches in one’: the well equipped principal beach and the more secluded so-called Torre del Puerto, in an area of prized ecological value.
Playa De Las Conchas, Lanzarote
When thinking of pristine sand, virgin landscapes, turquoise waters and stunning views, you may envisage the perfection of a Caribbean beach, but not necessarily so. Paradises like this exist in other locations too, such as at Playa de Las Conchas on the Island of La Graciosa. It is without question the most idyllic of all the beaches on the island, and if there is one beach you have to visit, this is it. Here, directly below the Montana Bermeja, you will encounter a breathtaking volcanic landscape that is simultaneously serene and extreme, with the contrasting colours of the azure waters, the white foam breakers, the golden sand, the volcanic black of the rocks, and the red of the mountain. The beach is a true natural paradise but take care with the strong tides.