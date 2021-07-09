Playa De Bolonia, Tarifa

When you need a break from Marbella for a breath of fresh air, Tarifa is the place to head to. Here, the languid pace of life and the fresh wind blowing through the Straits will completely rejuvenate you. A popular destination for wind sports, the Punta de Tarifa is the southernmost point in Continental Europe. There are many things to do in this vicinity, but you should make sure to spend a day on Bolonia Beach. This revered swathe of white sand stretches the full length of a sweeping bay with stunning views across the Straits and to the Atlantic. The beach is located at the limit of the El Estrecho Natural Park, ensuring the preservation of the environment and its protection from urban development. A combination of unspoiled nature, fine golden sand and crystal clear water make it one of the most beautiful and wild beaches in Spain. At its western end is the gigantic dune it is famed for, over 30m high and 200m wide – don’t miss having fun here.