Amanhavis

Among the most recognised establishments is Amanhavis, located in the stunning boutique hotel of the same name, which specialises in serving market-fresh cuisine. Every day the chef tours the local markets to find the freshest ingredients of the season and thus creates a different daily menu, where diners can choose between six appetisers, eight main courses, and four desserts. The ambience of Amanhavis is like a cosy living room, where one can feel at home, enjoying a truly wonderful cuisine and evening.

Calle Pilar 3, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 952 856 026

www.amanhavis.com

Amigos Restaurante

Amigos Restaurant is an enticing eatery with one of the best terraces in the centre of Benahavís. It specialises in international food, with French, Japanese, and Argentinian influences. The wood-fired grill occupies a prime position and the selection of meats is impressive. T-bone steak, lamb, duck breast with foie gras, suckling pig, Iberian pork, and sirloin stroganoff feature among its favoured dished. The menu also includes seafood plates and homemade desserts. Amigos has a beautiful winery for celebrations and private events in combination with an impressive selection of wines.

Calle Málaga 3, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 952 855 175

amigos@benahavis.net

Bodegón Gallery Restaurant & Tienda De Vinos

Bodegón Gallery offers traditional Mediterranean cuisine which combines top quality products with innovative preparation. It is also a wine store, where you can select from a range of wines, Champagnes, cavas and sparkling wines, as well as beautiful extra virgen olive oils and jams from its delicatessen. Customers can become members of its wine club, participating in arranged tastings and paired dinners.

Avenida Andalucía 5, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 690 714 927

bodegongallery@gmail.com