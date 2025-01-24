Benahavís is a charming white mountain village a few kilometres inland from Guadalmina which is also revered as a culinary paradise. It features numerous restaurants comprising a full variety of quality cuisine as well as quaint bars and wineries. Many of these are located on its picturesque Main Street, or in one of the small side streets or plazas. A short drive from the Coast, it is a highly recommended visit, combining strolling through the village with lunch in one of its enticing establishments.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Totten
The Mayor of Benahavís, José Antonio Mena, together with the President of the Mancomunidad de Municipios, Manuel Cardeña, and the Councillor for Tourism, Scott Marshall, in conjunction with the Escuela de Hostelería of Benahavís, recently invited members of the local press on a gastronomic tour of the village. According to the Mayor: “The gastronomic wealth of Benahavís offers visitors a multitude of options, all of which are based on seasonal and local products, created by the talent and passion of our restaurateurs.”
Amanhavis
Among the most recognised establishments is Amanhavis, located in the stunning boutique hotel of the same name, which specialises in serving market-fresh cuisine. Every day the chef tours the local markets to find the freshest ingredients of the season and thus creates a different daily menu, where diners can choose between six appetisers, eight main courses, and four desserts. The ambience of Amanhavis is like a cosy living room, where one can feel at home, enjoying a truly wonderful cuisine and evening.
Calle Pilar 3, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 952 856 026
www.amanhavis.com
Amigos Restaurante
Amigos Restaurant is an enticing eatery with one of the best terraces in the centre of Benahavís. It specialises in international food, with French, Japanese, and Argentinian influences. The wood-fired grill occupies a prime position and the selection of meats is impressive. T-bone steak, lamb, duck breast with foie gras, suckling pig, Iberian pork, and sirloin stroganoff feature among its favoured dished. The menu also includes seafood plates and homemade desserts. Amigos has a beautiful winery for celebrations and private events in combination with an impressive selection of wines.
Calle Málaga 3, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 952 855 175
amigos@benahavis.net
Bodegón Gallery Restaurant & Tienda De Vinos
Bodegón Gallery offers traditional Mediterranean cuisine which combines top quality products with innovative preparation. It is also a wine store, where you can select from a range of wines, Champagnes, cavas and sparkling wines, as well as beautiful extra virgen olive oils and jams from its delicatessen. Customers can become members of its wine club, participating in arranged tastings and paired dinners.
Avenida Andalucía 5, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 690 714 927
bodegongallery@gmail.com
Bodeguita El Chico
With a rustic and cosy atmosphere, La Bodeguita El Chico transports you to those old bars, where you meet with friends or family to have a good time trying various tapas, accompanied by a glass of wine, a cold beer, or its famous gin and tonic. Its outdoor terrace is the place to be to savour Spanish cuisine with a modern touch, with essential dishes such as grilled sirloin and Galician-style octopus.
Calle Málaga 6, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 610 719 533
El Guarda 1926
A restaurant and tapas bar with a family atmosphere specialising in meat and fish. El Guarda 1926 is located in one of the nicest areas of Benahavís on the Plaza de España, and has an extensive interior salon as well as a large and pleasant terrace.
Plaza de España 5, Benahavís. Tel: 952 642 055.
Escuela De Hostelería De Benahavís
La Escuela de Hostelería in Benahavís has a restaurant that opens for lunch from Tuesday to Friday, prepared and served by students of the school. Savour a tasting menu with a cold appetiser, hot appetiser, starter, main course, and dessert, with pairing options, wines a la carte, or by the glass.
Avenida de Andalucía 23, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 952 855 242
www.escuelahosteleria.es
Indian Spice Benahavís
Indian Spice presents quality Indian cuisine with a very attentive service. The restaurant offers a wide range of succulent, traditional Indian dishes, plus healthy options with organic spices, and a gluten-free menu with many vegetarian and vegan options. The establishment has a cosy indoor lounge and an outdoor terrace.
Plaza del Castillo 1, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 952 605 513
www.indianspicebenahavis.es
La Escalera De Balthazar
La Escalara de Balthazar offers a menu that combines Mediterranean and Provençal cuisine, focused on fresh and local ingredients. The dishes feature products from the land and sea, offering a fresh and modern interpretation of traditional Mediterranean recipes. The specialities on the menu include slow-cooked lamb shoulder with candied lemon and thyme, smoked tuna carpaccio from Tarifa, Galician mussels gratin with saffron, grilled acorn-fed secreto de bellota with Balthazar patatas bravas, and the red fruit pavlova.
Calle del Almendro 4, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 603 683 909
www.laescaleradebalthazar.com
La Taberna Fantástica
La Taberna Fantástica stands out as an atypical Mediterranean cuisine restaurant where the offer is renewed daily. On the menu we can find excellent dishes of seasonal vegetables, Mediterranean rice, aged meats, and fish from the market. It is located in a beautiful stately home, 100 years old, which is tastefully decorated. The establishment has different rooms surrounding a charming central patio.
Plaza de España 1, Benahavís Tel: (+34) 952 025 383
www.latabernafantastica.es
La Terraza De Benahavís
La Terraza de Benahavís is a restaurant where you can pass a nice time with family or friends. Located in one of the best areas of Benahavís, it offers a very pleasant ambience and top service. Here, you can enjoy various cocktails and a very complete and quality menu to suit all tastes.
Calle Málaga 15, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 645 091 561
Las Cañas Viejas
The Las Cañas Viejas restaurant/bar has a terrace with a privileged location, next to the towns main square. It serves breakfast, tapas, and lunch and, in summer, also dinner.
Plaza de España 7, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 952 855 481
Legends Bar & Restaurant
Legends is the only bar/restaurant in Benahavís that has large screens showing live sports. It also has a large cellar and includes tanks of Estrella de Galicia beer, Guiness on tap, and Peroni. Savour dishes from an international menu, like BBQ spare ribs, burgers, and nachos melt, or reserve for the legendary Sunday roast.
Avenida de Andalucía 7, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 952 856 263
legendsbargrill@hotmail.com
Restaurante Rufino
Restaurante Rufino has specialised in meat and fish preparations since 1985. All products are high quality and it also features an extensive menu, with suggested dishes, as well as a full panoply of house wines.
Calle Montemayor 26, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 952 855 262.
Restaurante Sabor
Restaurante Sabor is a traditional tapas restaurant that stands out for its prime location, excellent service, and cosy atmosphere. This is a paradise for those who appreciate the finer things in life: exceptional wines, exquisite gin and tonics, and delicious food. With character in abundance, each visit to Sabor is memorable and you will surely want to return.
Plaza De la Iglesia 4, Benahavís. Tel: (+34) 951 549 738
As well as being a centre for culinary excellence, the three rivers in its vicinity – the Guadalmina, Guadaiza, and Guadalmansa – make Benahavís a veritable haven for those who enjoy to be at one with nature.
Many thanks to Pilar Candil and Ángel Pardo of Lima Comunicación for efficiently organising such a delightful day out.