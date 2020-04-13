Just a short distance from the Golden Mile’s beaches and beach clubs, the classic Marbella Club and Puente Romano hotels, and the cluster of fine dining and haute couture shopping that this part of Marbella is known for, a superbly styled and executed new boutique project is taking shape. Benalús is a deluxe complex of just 25 apartments and penthouses set enveloped by luxurious gardens in a very private enclave.

This is the heart of the Golden Mile, just a short drive to Puerto Banús, Marbella town and Nueva Andalucía, yet it is a private oasis of peace, privacy and landscaped greenery. The gardens open up around you as you pass the gated security entrance and enter a personal domain within a short stroll of the Golden Mile’s beachfront. From this spot, views of the Mediterranean meld with those of La Concha Mountain to produce a classic Marbella scene.

A Rare Golden Mile Opportunity

New property opportunities of this kind are very rare on the Golden Mile, so a location of this quality deserves nothing but the best. It is a condition demanded by a market keen for the most sought-after setting in Marbella, and Benalús has been created accordingly, with careful attention to detail, loving creativity of design and layout, and special emphasis on sculpting a parkland environment that surrounds the properties.

If location is the golden rule of real estate and defines the desirability of homes, then the latter have to reflect this and offer a sense of taste, refinement and above all, lifestyle, that stands out. This is the philosophy behind the creation of Benalús – a five-star deluxe project in a rare five-star deluxe location. Occupying beautifully styled low-rise blocks of sleek, modern Mediterranean design with natural materials are 25 luxurious apartments and penthouses that represent the crème de la crème of new homes in Marbella.