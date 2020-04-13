SHARE THIS ARTICLE ♥
In a prime area with little new development such as the Golden Mile, Benalús is a luxurious apartment complex just metres from the beach that offers boutique design, comfort and style.
For all the new areas being developed, the Golden Mile remains the place to be, the address to have and the centre of Marbella’s iconic sense of glamour. In short, it is the location that most discerning buyers ask for, but as a well-established area with little land to develop, new modern developments are very rare indeed on the Golden Mile. So much the greater is the sense of excitement therefore when a stylish new project reaches the market.
Just a short distance from the Golden Mile’s beaches and beach clubs, the classic Marbella Club and Puente Romano hotels, and the cluster of fine dining and haute couture shopping that this part of Marbella is known for, a superbly styled and executed new boutique project is taking shape. Benalús is a deluxe complex of just 25 apartments and penthouses set enveloped by luxurious gardens in a very private enclave.
This is the heart of the Golden Mile, just a short drive to Puerto Banús, Marbella town and Nueva Andalucía, yet it is a private oasis of peace, privacy and landscaped greenery. The gardens open up around you as you pass the gated security entrance and enter a personal domain within a short stroll of the Golden Mile’s beachfront. From this spot, views of the Mediterranean meld with those of La Concha Mountain to produce a classic Marbella scene.
A Rare Golden Mile Opportunity
New property opportunities of this kind are very rare on the Golden Mile, so a location of this quality deserves nothing but the best. It is a condition demanded by a market keen for the most sought-after setting in Marbella, and Benalús has been created accordingly, with careful attention to detail, loving creativity of design and layout, and special emphasis on sculpting a parkland environment that surrounds the properties.
If location is the golden rule of real estate and defines the desirability of homes, then the latter have to reflect this and offer a sense of taste, refinement and above all, lifestyle, that stands out. This is the philosophy behind the creation of Benalús – a five-star deluxe project in a rare five-star deluxe location. Occupying beautifully styled low-rise blocks of sleek, modern Mediterranean design with natural materials are 25 luxurious apartments and penthouses that represent the crème de la crème of new homes in Marbella.
Designer Homes In A Parkland Setting
Surrounded by 4,800 square metres of lush gardens and tall, mature trees, the properties are orientated towards the south and west and offer a variety of options, including first floor apartments, luxurious garden homes and double-storey penthouses. The two- to four-bedroom homes with en-suite bathrooms offer space, natural light and open-plan living with large open terraces in the modern style, as well as the latest word in technology and conveniences.
Tall windows let light and views in, high-quality construction ensures optimal sound and heat insulation, while the materials selected combine aesthetic luxury with the textural appeal of quality natural materials. This includes wooden detailing on the external architecture, noble marble floors, precision-cut glass railings, floating staircases, fine wooden lattice work and modern fireplaces set in beautifully veined stone.
Such details form the ode to the outstanding setting of Benalús, helping to make this boutique community stand out for many more reasons than setting and views alone. The finest brands have been chosen in kitchens and bathrooms as well as lighting, cabinetry and sliding doors that glide soundlessly to the touch. At Benalús, superb quality matches superb location and design to produce one of the most outstanding property developments seen for many years.
Garden Apartments
A variety of options is available on the ground floor level, ranging from two- to four-bedroom apartments with luminous open-plan living spaces that open up to west and east-facing terraces. These spacious outdoor areas flow on to private gardens with their own swimming pools. The larger garden apartments also feature a semi-basement area that can provide additional bedrooms, a home cinema or games room, while the master bedroom terrace comes with an outdoor Jacuzzi.
First Floor Apartments
These three-bedroom properties enjoy expansive views from indoors and two spacious terraces. Open-plan living ensures a pleasant distribution and flow of light, in which the bedroom suites are private, independent bastions of comfort and privacy. These apartments feature the same high standard of finishing and equipment found throughout Benalús.
Three-Floor Penthouses
Luxurious and spacious, the penthouses at Benalús have double-height living rooms, a private lift and a rooftop terrace that forms the perfect spot in which to relax and entertain while taking in some of Marbella’s very best views. Space and privacy are optimised in these sky villas, where the master bedroom has a large dressing room and the rooftop terrace comprises an outdoor kitchen and barbecue, lounging and dining areas, and a private swimming pool.
Resort Living
This secure, gated community with private access road offers a resort lifestyle within easy access of Marbella’s finest amenities and leisure facilities. Live in your own resort retreat cosseted by greenery, with your own spa and indoor heated swimming pool, gym and sauna on-site, as well as attractive chill-out areas from which to take in the ambience, the views and sunsets. A stunning swimming pool and multi-level solarium add to on-site facilities that give Benalús the luxuries and ambience of a select retreat.
Design and Décor
Fine marble, tall windows, ceiling cornices with LED lighting, state-of-the-art kitchens and dressing rooms, as well as luxuriant modern bathrooms mark homes with freestanding designer bathtubs, tasteful wood and stone detailing, double-height ceilings, elegant fabric wall-padding, modern fireplaces and floating staircases. The kitchen island flows on to a sunny breakfast bar designed for early mornings framed by fantastic views, while inspiring sea and mountain perspectives create a range of impressions from most every part of the house.
These are homes made for the finest contemporary furniture, artistic lights, cosseting fine quality fabrics and illuminating art, and bespoke interior design solutions are available for those fortunate enough to make these exquisite apartments and penthouses their home. Benalús is a superb new boutique development that befits a location so desirable and a real estate opportunity so rare that it only comes around every few years.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF ENGEL & VÖLKERS MARBELLA
Exclusive sales agent Engel & Völkers Tel: (+34) 951 492 549.