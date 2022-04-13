Demand for Marbella’s top location is keen, as can be seen in the fact that it commands the highest values per square metre in the region – some of the highest in all of Spain. Such is the appeal for stylish modern homes in this prized setting between Puerto Banús and Marbella town that many a new villa or boutique development on the Golden Mile is sold out well in advance of completion. This has also been true of Benalús, which offers one of the last opportunities to own a newly built apartment or penthouse so close to one of Marbella’s best beaches, the famous Puente Romano Beach Resort and Spa, and a short walk to Puerto Banús.

The first phase of 28 apartments and penthouses set within greenery and facing a newly created park area within walking distance of the Golden Mile’s beaches and coastal pathway has been sold out in advance of completion, which is scheduled for the end of this year, when the first properties will be handed over to their new owners.