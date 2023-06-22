The Boy In The Kitchen

In the 1960s, Benito’s parents moved from Andalucía to Barcelona to run a restaurant. “All the cooking I have ever seen has been in restaurant kitchens. I grew up with Catalan and Andalusian cooking, so Bardal is inspired by both,” explains the chef.

Benito studied Culinary Arts at Sant Pol de Mar, but his turning point was the cookbook El Bulli – El Sabor del Mediterráneo (El Bulli, the taste of the Mediterranean) by the famous Catalan chef Ferran Adrià. “That book became the foundation of modern Spanish gastronomy where Adrià broke with the establishment and showed the way for a whole new generation of cooks. To be honest, it marked my path both as a cook and a person.”

His first paying job was in Jean Luc Figueras’ Michelin restaurant. Benito is still inspired by his Catalan role models, “though I look up to anyone who has the stamina to work in a kitchen 15 hours a day while putting all their love into preparing food.”

In 2014, Benito came to work as a chef for the restaurant Tragabuches in Ronda. “There are few places in the world that are as spectacular. I fell completely in love with the town.”

He took over the ownership of Tragabuches in 2016. Tragatá, as he renamed it, received a Michelin recommendation in 2017 and is still open. In 2018 he opened Bardal, and the restaurant has had two Michelin Stars since 2019.

Benito praises Andalucía’s gastronomical potential. “Never has Andalucía’s kitchen been seen as how we look at it today. This was Spain’s poorest region with food based on what was available. But the great thing now is that you have an extensive kitchen with rich taste nuances based on very humble ingredients. At the same time, Andalucía has some of the best produce in the world.”

The price to enjoy a dinner at Bardal is steep, but worth the cost and the trip. “Just like football fans will spend 150 euros on a match, those who appreciate special dining experiences will come here. The guests spend on average 230 euros per person, but a restaurant like this is an experience of a lifetime.”