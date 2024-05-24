Polynesian Splendour

As you approach the restaurant, gazing up at its majestic Polynesian pyramid, you already sense that a special occasion awaits and this is reinforced on entry. Before you stretches an expansive domain of refined luxury with a rarefied ambience, and your eye is immediately drawn to the front terrace, which overlooks a beautiful curving bay with stunning views across the Mediterranean.

A sense of space prevails, with grand tables immaculately clad with white linen cloths, elegant rattan chairs with comfy cushions, solid wooden flooring throughout, and large folding glass doors onto multiple terraces, all of which offer sublime vistas. To one side, the open kitchen faces a well-stocked bar, with its own exterior drinks terrace, and there are many other noteworthy features, such as the commanding chimney for cooler days, impressive wine cabinet, and the stage area for live entertainment.

Our party of four settled into a privileged position on a lovely sunny afternoon close to the terrace doors, from where we continued to be mesmerised by the panorama of both Gibraltar and the North African coastline being very clearly discernible directly in our line of vision. We sipped on refreshing cocktails over a plate of Prime Iberian Bellota ham while we perused the menu. Consisting of a Tiki Mule, Zombie, Tiki Margarita, and a Mango Twist, they were the perfect tonic for the setting, contributing to our utmost relaxation as did the super friendly staff who made us feel right at home.