A stalwart on the local dining scene, Tikitano first opened in 2003 as part of the exclusive Guadalmansa urbanisation and has been serving discerning clients ever since, with Grupo Besaya taking over the reigns in 2014.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
A stalwart on the local dining scene, Tikitano first opened in 2003 as part of the exclusive Guadalmansa urbanisation and has been serving discerning clients ever since, with Grupo Besaya taking over the reigns in 2014.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Polynesian Splendour
As you approach the restaurant, gazing up at its majestic Polynesian pyramid, you already sense that a special occasion awaits and this is reinforced on entry. Before you stretches an expansive domain of refined luxury with a rarefied ambience, and your eye is immediately drawn to the front terrace, which overlooks a beautiful curving bay with stunning views across the Mediterranean.
A sense of space prevails, with grand tables immaculately clad with white linen cloths, elegant rattan chairs with comfy cushions, solid wooden flooring throughout, and large folding glass doors onto multiple terraces, all of which offer sublime vistas. To one side, the open kitchen faces a well-stocked bar, with its own exterior drinks terrace, and there are many other noteworthy features, such as the commanding chimney for cooler days, impressive wine cabinet, and the stage area for live entertainment.
Our party of four settled into a privileged position on a lovely sunny afternoon close to the terrace doors, from where we continued to be mesmerised by the panorama of both Gibraltar and the North African coastline being very clearly discernible directly in our line of vision. We sipped on refreshing cocktails over a plate of Prime Iberian Bellota ham while we perused the menu. Consisting of a Tiki Mule, Zombie, Tiki Margarita, and a Mango Twist, they were the perfect tonic for the setting, contributing to our utmost relaxation as did the super friendly staff who made us feel right at home.
Delicious Dishes To Devour
Under the guiding hand of Txema Palacio, the Executive Chef of the Besaya Group who hails from Bilbao, the menu is centred on Mediterranean cuisine and is nicely divided into sections: From The Sea, From The Land, Fish, Meat, Rice Dishes, Tacos, and includes plenty of vegetarian options. There is also a Best Seller Menu, with a choice of starters, mains, and desserts, which includes water, coffee, wine selection, and a welcome glass of Cava.
Our starters arrived with a fanfare – particularly the unveiling of the smoked burrata with pesto, truffle, tomato cream and sardines, which dispersed an enticing smoky aroma across our table. This was eagerly shared alongside a truly excellent Salmon Tartar, a creamy Caesar salad with crispy chicken, and Homemade truffled beef tenderloin croquettes.
These delectable bites really set us up for the main course to follow and, once again, we were not disappointed, with our choices of Caramelised Salmon with miso, pak choi and ‘Buerre Blanc’ of lemon, Glazed Angus beef ‘presa’ served with wheat, mushroom and black garlic alioli, Prawn, avocado and mango tacos, and the famous house dish of Hot stone prime cut beef sirloin, permitting us to sizzle the meat to our own preference at the table. To accompany, a selection of sides is available, such as a green salad, mashed potatoes, or French fries. We had been sorely tempted by the Arroz con carabinero (Red king prawn rice), but that will have to wait for another occasion.
Well sated, we eventually succumbed to dessert, and were extremely glad to have done so with the flaky Millefeuille with cream, the deliciously tangy Lemon pie, and the spectacular Chocolate textures all exceeding expectations. Over coffee, we were in full agreement that the quality and presentation of the servings are a supreme match for the character and elegance of the premises.
With a full range of Champagne, Cava, wines and spirits to complement any meal or occasion, Tikitano By Besaya is a wonderful venue for a visit with family or friends, as well as for business meetings, company events, parties and weddings.
INFO
Tikitano by Besaya
Urb. Guadalmansa, Ctra. De Cádiz, Km 164, Estepona.
Open every day at 10:00 for breakfast on the terrace and garden, with the kitchen operating continuously from 13:00 – 23:00.
Reservations recommended.
Tel: (+34) 952 798 449
reservas@tikitano.com
www.tikitano.com