Chef Leandro Caballero highlights his gastronomic offering with a local and seasonal accent in which there is no shortage of skewers, grilled fish, selected meats, and signature desserts.

Located among the hills of Sotogrande, in the province of Cádiz, and with privileged panoramic views of the Mediterranean, the five-star hotel SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort has reopened the doors of its renowned MarXa beach bar. It excels with an outdoor space where you can enjoy the best afternoon in the area, live music, the heat of the embers, and a cutting-edge cocktail in a casual and convivial atmosphere.

The Grill Bar reopened its doors last month, debuting a new space that will permit it to extend its season. This season, MarXa will offer its guests and visitors the possibility of relishing this gastronomic corner of Sotogrande from the month of May until the end of October, allowing them to enjoy the privileged climate of this Cádiz enclave, which lasts until autumn.

Its gastronomic proposal, local and very fresh, has been curated by chef Leandro Caballero.

Inspired by Mediterranean cuisine and based on seasonal products, its menu is designed for sharing and savouring dishes prepared on its large five-metre wood-burning grill, that offers a distinctive smoky touch to the different preparations.

Steeped in the Sotogrande lifestyle, MarXa has a colourful, cheerful, and unique decoration. The new space, envisaged for the cooler nights, also has a VIP area overlooking the infinity pool where you can disconnect and enjoy the afternoon, live music, and DJ sessions.