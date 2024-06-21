The most exclusive beach bar on the Cádiz coast, opens for the season.
Chef Leandro Caballero highlights his gastronomic offering with a local and seasonal accent in which there is no shortage of skewers, grilled fish, selected meats, and signature desserts.
Located among the hills of Sotogrande, in the province of Cádiz, and with privileged panoramic views of the Mediterranean, the five-star hotel SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort has reopened the doors of its renowned MarXa beach bar. It excels with an outdoor space where you can enjoy the best afternoon in the area, live music, the heat of the embers, and a cutting-edge cocktail in a casual and convivial atmosphere.
The Grill Bar reopened its doors last month, debuting a new space that will permit it to extend its season. This season, MarXa will offer its guests and visitors the possibility of relishing this gastronomic corner of Sotogrande from the month of May until the end of October, allowing them to enjoy the privileged climate of this Cádiz enclave, which lasts until autumn.
Its gastronomic proposal, local and very fresh, has been curated by chef Leandro Caballero.
Inspired by Mediterranean cuisine and based on seasonal products, its menu is designed for sharing and savouring dishes prepared on its large five-metre wood-burning grill, that offers a distinctive smoky touch to the different preparations.
Steeped in the Sotogrande lifestyle, MarXa has a colourful, cheerful, and unique decoration. The new space, envisaged for the cooler nights, also has a VIP area overlooking the infinity pool where you can disconnect and enjoy the afternoon, live music, and DJ sessions.
Mediterranean Inspiration With A Distinctly Smoky Touch
Presided over by a large five-metre wood-burning grill, MarXa offers Mediterranean dishes where the embers are the real stars, with a menu where fresh fish, selected meats, and vegetables take centre stage.
Its gastronomic offer includes starters that are perfect for sharing, such as Espetos, Gazpacho with regional tomatoes roasted in a charcoal oven, Carpaccio of San Lúcar prawns with garlic and chilli, Plantains and roasted avocado with chili vinaigrette dressing and EVOO with honey, Conil Tomato with garlic, chives and gordal olives, and Razor Clams direct from the fire, or grilled veal sweetbreads with thyme and lemon.
For main dishes, the principal proponents are the fish and cuts of Argentine meat, grilled with oak charcoal that is combined with local firewood from orange and lemon trees. Within this selection, there is no shortage of Angus meat cuts such as Sirloin, Rib Eye (High Loin), Simmental Tomahawk, or Suckling Lamb Rib. For the fish of the day, how about grilled turbot with sautéed garlic, chilli, and sherry vinegar, Almadraba tuna loin, or sea bass ‘a la espalda’? These dishes can be accompanied with garnishes such as caramelised piquillo peppers, creamed potatoes with goat cheese, or creamed spinach.
The menu is completed with signature desserts such as Roasted Mango and yogurt ice cream, Roasted Pineapple, Crème Brûleé, or After-Eight. The meal is complemented by an extensive drink’s offering comprising more than 40 cocktails, beers, freshly squeezed lemonades, and a varied selection of national and international wines.
Without a doubt, MarXa is establishing itself as the gastronomic and leisure experience in Sotogrande where you can enjoy a relaxed and elegant atmosphere with panoramic views of the Mediterranean, DJ and live music.
INFO
Opening Hours:
Until June 15: from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday. From June 15 to September 23: from 1:00 p.m. to midnight every day of the week.
Hotel SO/Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort
Avenida Almenara s/n, 11310 Sotogrande (San Roque), Cádiz
Reservations: (+34) 956 922 896
marxa.sotogrande@so-hotels.com
so-hotels.com/es/sotogrande/restaurantes-y-bares/marxa-chiringuito