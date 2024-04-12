Emblematic International restaurant chain GAIA, with venues in London, Monte-Carlo, Doha, and Dubai, has just launched in Marbella at the Puente Romano Beach Resort. With this latest addition, the first Greek-Mediterranean restaurant of its type in Spain, Puente Romano continues its evolution as a leader in the gastronomic scene in Andalucía.
GAIA, founded by culinary visionaries. Evgeny Kuzin and Chef Izu Ani, seduces with its charm and sophistication.The restaurant invites diners to immerse themselves in the Greek culture and its captivating allure. Evgeny Kuzin, President of Fundamental Hospitality, shares his enthusiasm: “GAIA is a totally unique concept, offering guests a ‘homey’ experience in each visit and in each city. We are proud to present our ‘Made in Dubai’ creation and the experience that comes with it.”
In Greek mythology, Gaia was the goddess of Earth and one of the primordial elemental deities born at the dawn of creation. She personifies birth, as the mother of all life and the harmony of nature, evoking the tranquility of the land. GAIA embodies these qualities succinctly, with its warm welcome and congenial atmosphere. The design is inspired by the elements of the earth: mountains, blue seas, and the radiant sun, with many intricate details incorporated.
Food Philosophy
Greeks maintain that good company makes a meal taste even better. Their cooking combines simple ingredients, traditional tastes, new ideas, and the intimacy of sitting around a table together sharing food.
Ensconced in the heart of the beachside resort, GAIA welcomes guests to a world of gastronomic delights. Here, renowned Chefs Izu Ani and Orestis Kotefas create menus with dishes prepared perfectly to preference, such as Whole Sea Bream Carpaccio, Goat Roasted in a Wood Oven, Grilled Lobster, and Seafood Kritharaki Orzo Pasta, which combine the flavours and heritage of Greece and the Mediterranean.
The Ice Market
Inspired by a powerful connection and spiritual bond with the sea, GAIA embraces life and tradition with its signature Ice Market. The display features a variety of premium jewels from the deep blue with a quality selection of fish, shellfish, and seafood sourced from Greek and Mediterranean waters.
NYX Marbella
The GAIA experience is further elevated with NYX Marbella, an intimate ‘speakeasy’ lounge discretely hidden within the restaurant where guests can savour handcrafted cocktails in an enveloping ambience that perfectly complements the resort experience.
A member of Leading Hotels of the World, Puente Romano was recognised as the Best Resort in Spain by the 2023 Condé Nast Traveler Awards. Gonzalo Rodríguez Fernández, General Director of Puente Romano Beach Resort, states: “We are delighted to welcome GAIA and NYX, two destinations different from each other, but creatively integrated, which promise to exceed expectations. Puente Romano Beach Resort reaffirms its commitment to offering a wide variety of options of the highest quality for all its guests. With GAIA Marbella and NYX Marbella, the resort continues to improve itself in achieving excellence in the gastronomic sector and an incomparable lifestyle.
INFO
Puente Romano Beach Resort
Bulevar Principe Alfonso von Hohenlohe, Marbella.
For opening times and reservations,
Tel: (+34) 952 820 900.
www.puenteromano.com