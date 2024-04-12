GAIA, founded by culinary visionaries. Evgeny Kuzin and Chef Izu Ani, seduces with its charm and sophistication.The restaurant invites diners to immerse themselves in the Greek culture and its captivating allure. Evgeny Kuzin, President of Fundamental Hospitality, shares his enthusiasm: “GAIA is a totally unique concept, offering guests a ‘homey’ experience in each visit and in each city. We are proud to present our ‘Made in Dubai’ creation and the experience that comes with it.”

In Greek mythology, Gaia was the goddess of Earth and one of the primordial elemental deities born at the dawn of creation. She personifies birth, as the mother of all life and the harmony of nature, evoking the tranquility of the land. GAIA embodies these qualities succinctly, with its warm welcome and congenial atmosphere. The design is inspired by the elements of the earth: mountains, blue seas, and the radiant sun, with many intricate details incorporated.

Food Philosophy

Greeks maintain that good company makes a meal taste even better. Their cooking combines simple ingredients, traditional tastes, new ideas, and the intimacy of sitting around a table together sharing food.

Ensconced in the heart of the beachside resort, GAIA welcomes guests to a world of gastronomic delights. Here, renowned Chefs Izu Ani and Orestis Kotefas create menus with dishes prepared perfectly to preference, such as Whole Sea Bream Carpaccio, Goat Roasted in a Wood Oven, Grilled Lobster, and Seafood Kritharaki Orzo Pasta, which combine the flavours and heritage of Greece and the Mediterranean.