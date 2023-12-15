There were so many appealing options to select from, including an additional standing menu with daily specials on the table, that our waiter, Fran, had to be patient, returning for a third time before being able to take our orders. The kitchen was efficient however, and it was not long before our starters arrived, the wow factor continuing with the individual artistry of the dishes we had settled on. We shared a delicious Tuna Tartar with Wakame and Caviar and a creamy Avocado, Prawn and Mango Salad, together with a scrumptious Avocado Salad with Peppers, Feta Cheese and Basil Oil and a plate of crunchy Tacos with Tandoori Chicken, all in agreement that enjoying fine fare in good company in a setting like this is one of life’s great pleasures.