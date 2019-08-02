Interior Design Studio/Bespoke Production

AALTO is a multi-brand interior design studio that offers high-end, luxury brand furniture, accessories, lighting, flooring and curtains, alongside its own line of 70 pieces of luxury furniture distributed in Europe and Miami under the brand name AALTO Collection. “In our production units in Málaga we produce the AALTO Collection as well as custom made bespoke pieces, which include furnishing and upholstery that you cannot buy off the shelf anywhere else,” says majority partner and Managing Director, Ness Yammine. The level of flexibility offered by the brand makes it possible not only to create custom-fit furniture and decorative elements for your home, but also to customise built-in doors, special wall panelling, TV or chimney walls, and also ensure the kitchen matches the overall décor.

A Unique Design

“As AALTO is both a furniture brand that designs and manufactures its own collections, and an interior design studio that works with its clients to create bespoke décor solutions, we can offer the best of both worlds within any combination of the two,” says Jana. Working with our own furniture pieces and multi-brand design elements, our design teams can create a great variety of styles, from modern and minimalist to eclectic, Nordic, mid-century and shabby chic. Since we have projects across Europe, parts of the Middle East and the USA, we are exposed to many different design and architectural styles, as well as factors such as location, views and sunlight, and this makes our work very diverse and exciting.”

Within the Marbella showroom you will find primarily furniture and upholstery in light neutral colours adapted to our local setting. The styles are primarily contemporary, while the lighting adds ambience and the decorative pieces are selected to provide impact with tasteful but eye-catching tones and designs. “At AALTO we really offer an optimal coming together of design skill and craftsmanship, with each project controlled by a lead designer who ensures the desired textures, tones and finishes are perfectly coordinated from the drawing board to the factory and ultimately, the fitting in your home,” says Ness. “It ensures almost complete freedom of creative and practical design, and also allows us to offer European manufacturing quality at competitive prices. For our clients, this is the perfect blend of ingredients.”