How do you add value to an already beautiful piece of real estate? One that impresses with its architectural styling, its quality, amenities and its landscaping. The answer is: you add the finishing touch, creating evocative interiors that simply take any visitor’s breath away and makes them fall hopelessly in love with the property. Design a home style that is so seductive people can already see themselves living there and enjoying the ultimate lifestyle – and this is where the skilled, trained eye of the professional stylist comes into it.

According to Bijan Laufer, founder of The Art at the Marbella Club, “great design is about solving problems and creating spaces that bring you joy.” A perfectionist as much as he is a creative designer, Bijan approaches the art of design in a very personal yet methodical way. “At any point where my team and I enter a project, we use our faculties to take in the building, be it a home or commercial venue, as well as to get exactly what the owner wishes to achieve in terms of style, ambience and functionality.”

But Bijan and the team at The Art also engage their senses, feeling the setting as it were and putting themselves in the place of the owner, until a clear visual concept begins to take shape that forms the basis for the subsequent designs and detailing. “The work we do involves a very creative process, and one that is highly visual both in its inspiration and the finished result. In reality, it requires using all the senses, from touch and smell to all the other elements that create a feeling of well-being, including how an interior space affects our moods and state of mind.”

“The décor we create around us should therefore be a celebration, offering us the freedom to design a living or working space that energises us and in which we feel safe, comfortable and happy.” Working from this point of view rather than only an aesthetic one, Bijan achieves a deeper meaning through his design work, and it is through this that he acquires the ability to create especially evocative ambiences and living spaces. “If the spaces around us affect how we feel and move into the day, why not make our own personal areas as inspiring as they can be?”