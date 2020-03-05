“We have seen the world change around us due to a new wave of technological developments, and the banking and investment sectors are certainly not immune to such movements of time,” says Kaspar Huijsman, who heads BinckBank’s Marbella office and operation in Spain. “For investment, you used to be dependent upon brokerage firms or buying standard packages from banks. The former comes with heavy charges, and now that we’re in such a low-interest environment the returns you receive from banks are not even enough to protect you from inflation, low as it is.”

The Markets Versus Real Estate

For many, investing was therefore too expensive, risky and complicated, so it remained largely restricted to a financial elite. People who speculated with their own money often did very well, but the cases where they lost out were more clearly etched in their minds, so there is a certain apprehension about the stock markets as being volatile and dangerous. “It is no different from investing in any other form of business undertaking or asset, such as real estate,” says Kaspar. “Making or losing money is not down to what you do, but how you do it.”

If you understand the processes and apply a risk-managed strategy to making your money grow, every kind of investment, be it the stock markets or property, can offer solid returns. “However, the difference is that you can check the current value of your stock assets at any time, whereas the current value of a home is much harder to determine in an on-going way. Moreover, it offers greater flexibility and speed, as you can sell your shares or change the mix of assets in a day, while it can take months to sell a property and get your money out of it.”

Such limitations notwithstanding, a lot of people feel they understand real estate much better, and that it offers a bricks and mortar solidity that the markets don’t, yet the economic and social factors that affect the values of both these types of assets are largely the same. However, unless you are trading directly in specific companies, the funds and ‘baskets’ that bundle different firms, sectors and investment products together are designed to offer capital growth while spreading risk. They therefore tend to be more generic in nature, and less affected by localised factors like different street values, how trendy a particular suburb is right now, or if your view is better than your neighbour’s.