Why Biophilia?

Study after study has shown that human beings benefit deeply simply from being in close connection with the outdoor environment. Working in an office with indoor plants, for instance, has been found to boost performance and creativity, reduce stress, improve immunity, and promote wellness. A landmark Danish study, meanwhile, found that people who were exposed to greenery had a 55 per cent lower risk of developing mental health problems later in life than those who did not connect with nature. As much as we may be aware of the benefits of the Great Outdoors, most of us spend around 90 per cent of our time indoors. It makes sense, therefore, to ‘steal’ a little of nature’s majesty and bring it into our homes.

Who’s Loving It?

Companies like Etsy, Google, and Airbnb have embraced biophilic design via skylights, natural patterns in wallpaper and décor, and even fake window insets with video screens that mimic the appearance of skylights. One oncology centre in Anaheim, California, is oriented in such a way that patients can always look out onto greenery and other health centres have a treehouse-like design that instantly embraces patients in the majesty, beauty, and immense calm that natural surroundings can bring.

The biophilic movement is being adopted by entire cities as a means of reducing pollution and battling global warming. A 2016 report from the engineering firm Arup states that buildings should all be covered with greenery to reduce CO2 levels, reduce noise, and keep urban areas cooler. The Biophilic Cities project, which “facilitates a global network of partner cities working collectively to pursue the vision of a ‘natureful’ city within their unique and diverse environments and cultures,” is successfully demonstrating how different cities have recently incremented citizens’ access to green spaces via parks, green facades, and rooftop gardens.