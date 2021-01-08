Penthouse Perfection

An example of one of these projects was a recently completed luxury penthouse with views that any holiday homeowner could dream of. In this case, as it was an interior design project only and not a build, the process started with creating an overview of the desired ambience for each section of the house, so that the client could see how the elements would stay cohesive throughout the property.

The designer then presented two different design proposals of the same area (usually the living and dining area) where everything was specified — from the exact material of the dining table, to the texture of the wallpaper and the fabrics for the curtains. Usually, clients fall in love with one of the presented proposals and may ask for some adjustments; this comes before the designer can continue with their work for the rest of the spaces, which normally takes around two to three weeks.

After this, it would be time to make all the necessary orders and check them upon arrival to make sure that everything is correct and in perfect condition. An interior design project like this one would be ready in less than three months. For construction projects it can take anywhere between four months to one year, depending on the scale of the project, and whether it’s a new build or a renovation.