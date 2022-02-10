It makes all the sense in the world for BMW to build an electric car related to the near-legendary 3 Series sports saloon range. The 3 Series has built an amazing reputation over the decades and has long been a benchmark for rival makers of responsive, taut-handling premium saloons. Many competitors have even picked up on the number three as a model designation, right down to Tesla with its Model 3 EV.

BMW’s EV experience goes back further than most people realise and history records that an electric 1600 was used at the Munich Olympics in 1972 to lead a field of long-distance runners who would not have appreciated the emissions from a conventional vehicle. This was, of course, a one-off, but BMW continued to experiment with EVs and was more than ready for the demands of the years ahead. Various experimental EVs followed, including the excellent little E1 concept, which we drove in the early 1990s. The E1 never made it to a production line but two standouts did, the compact 2013 i3 and the sports supercar i8 launched the same year. Both these mass produced models were plug-in hybrids, but the future was clear.

The car may be totally new, but styling is very much traditional BMW. To the chagrin of many, especially the enthusiast fraternity, the company has adopted an oversized interpretation of its trademark kidney-shaped grille. This new approach is not helped by the number plate location, but apart from this point, the car is handsome and sporty in a satisfying purposeful manner.