BMW engineered the suspension to combine on-road comfort and stability with true track capability. Many of the refinements in the suspension system are highly advanced and were developed using test tracks in France and Germany. There’s nothing like a few laps of the Nurburgring to reveal any shortcomings the suspension may have.

Get behind the wheel and there’s a wide array of controls available to tune various systems to a specific driver’s needs. This menu includes settings for the engine, suspension, steering, braking and even the all-wheel drive system. A new owner will probably take a while to get used to this flexibility but it will pay dividends ultimately.

The M8 GC Competition competes in a busy market of highly desirable products but it should more than hold its own. In many ways, the car is more advanced than many of its rivals and of course, there’s always something very special about a performance car from the iconic Bavarian manufacturer. Most buyers will probably be more than happy with the tamer variants of this model series, but for those who want the best of the best, the Competition awaits.