Quality Over Quantity

Instead of wanting to become the biggest, Heidi forsakes the battle for market share in favour of a conscious desire to remain boutique in size and style. “I have a great team of people around me, but you can only guarantee quality and that very important personal touch to clients and projects if you stay within a certain scale, and even though I’m expanding my business, maintaining balance in growth is important for me.”

This shows itself to be true in every one of her design projects, where Heidi’s eye for detail is valuable both in quality control terms and in the creative process itself. “I love the latter especially, as it is a bit like alchemy – a somewhat mystical relationship between the eye, the brain that processes the visual impressions and stimuli, and the hand that begins to develop those ideas in the form of sketches. In the end, it is my instinct that guides me to create designs the way I do, and that helps to make them different.”

Rather than play it safe, Heidi is not afraid to take some brave steps in the process – the very characteristics required to escape mediocrity and be truly innovative and creative. Just as she allows herself to be inspired by design trends but doesn’t follow them, so she also uses top luxury brands but is not ‘married’ to them. “We collaborate with renowned brands and artists, while also showcasing a selection of emerging talents and unique furnishings in our boutique section on our website. Soon, we’ll be unveiling our first exclusive collection of original designs. From dinnerware and accessories, to furniture pieces and homeware.” ›

For all this, the affable designer with the spirit of an artist is down to earth and approachable, even if she lets her alter ego loose on social media. “I love the art of expression – not only through interior design but through various outlets like photography, film, composition, and storytelling. For me, it’s all connected; you can’t pull things apart because it limits creativity. I always want to be honest through my work and with my creative mind, even as I seek new ideas and forms to express my thoughts and make a statement. I have a lot of fun doing that, and with a bit of tongue in cheek we showcase our work. It’s our way of highlighting the concepts, textures, tones, materials, the details behind each design we’ve produced, and how we ourselves can become part of the art.”