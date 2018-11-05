Bo Concept at El Corte Inglés

Having first opened on the Mijas road on the north side of Fuengirola, the brand later expanded to Marbella’s Golden Mile to increase its geographical coverage and serve a wider range of clients on the Costa del Sol. This year, growth continues, as Bo Concept has now also entered El Corte Inglés, and further strengthens its presence among the luxury design brands in this region. You might have noticed that the department store is evolving too and applying a Galeries Lafayette-style concept of offering luxurious top name ‘boutiques’ as part of its luxury offering. Bo Concept now forms part of this more strongly branded approach, which has added to the customer experience. “

When two strong brands come together it produces good things, so we’re very excited about this latest development of the Bo Concept presence on the Costa del Sol,” says Jan, who this year also celebrates the anniversary of another modern classic of Danish design – the Imola Chair. Though it is only ten years since it was first conceptualised by Henrik Pedersen, one of the leading designers of Bo Concept, the Imola Chair was an immediate classic that has joined other iconic works of beautiful styling and taken its place among the greats. A creator, not follower of trends, the Imola’s timeless, sleek lines and perfect craftsmanship speak of quality and refinement in a contemporary context. It’s a design achievement that is certainly worth celebrating.

“In a relatively short period of time, the Imola has become the face of Bo Concept, the embodiment of Danish Design,” says Jan Petersen, “and it has enjoyed universal popularity and critical acclaim in all the countries and continents where our brand’s products are available.”

Limited Edition Series

To celebrate a decade of Imola, Bo Concept has launched a limited-edition series of just 600 numbered chairs finished in exquisite black velvet with a matt black wireframe base. This sleek new design piece, whose innovation was inspired by the two halves of a swirling tennis ball, will be available from November 2018, and is sure to find its way into some of the luxurious modern homes in and around Marbella. The curves of this fine work of industrial styling are almost liquid, and this is confirmed by the man who created them: “It was more about the flow of the pen than the rules of geometry.”

When asked how you go about creating a design icon, Henrik Pedersen answered: “You don’t. In fact, setting out with that intention is the easiest way to ensure failure. I think all icons are simply the product of turning up and putting in your best work. And in time, with a little luck, the world recognises your effort in the final product.” Jan Petersen agrees and mirrors the love of design and creating beautiful interiors to enliven people’s homes that has made Bo Concept such a renowned name across the world.

