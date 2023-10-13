As we leave summer behind us, dust the beach sand off and begin to spend more time at home again, the natural focus is to make it as cosy, stylish, and comfortable as possible. Fortunately, the new Kollektion is just in.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Kevin Horn
As we leave summer behind us, dust the beach sand off and begin to spend more time at home again, the natural focus is to make it as cosy, stylish, and comfortable as possible. Fortunately, the new Kollektion is just in.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Kevin Horn
If you’re familiar with the BoConcept store on Marbella’s Golden Mile, you’ll notice that it has undergone a change. After several years of an open-plan showroom that showcases one of the iconic brands associated with famous Danish design, the layout has now become more intimate and ‘homely’ in order to get a better feel for what these beautifully styled and crafted pieces of timeless furniture and décor would look like in your home. The original BoConcept store in Mijas will also follow suit in December.
The brand was born when two Danish craftsmen and cabinetmakers set up a small but thriving factory on Denmark’s mainland peninsula Jutland. BoConcept was to become an integral part of the Scandinavian design revolution that swept the world in the 1950s and 1960s, and continues to do so today, producing a mesmerising catalogue of chairs, tables, sofas, cabinets, lamps, beds and other home design elements that have since become modern classics.
Danish Design And The Costa Del Sol
“Over the years, BoConcept has worked with many famous architects, particularly Scandinavian and Danish ones, to create collections and stand-alone furniture pieces that have become collector’s items,” says Jan Petersen, whose stores represent the brand on the Costa del Sol. The clean yet homely lines of Scandinavian design were further boosted when modern architecture took root in the Marbella area, and this in turn has led to something of a style revolution on these shores.
Today, the timeless appeal of furniture that is minimalist in its detailing yet beautifully designed, while also being warm, comfortable, and functional is more in demand than ever, especially as contemporary design moves away from cold whites to more natural colour tones and textural materials. “For some time, the trend has been to combine modern with natural elements and a touch of retro inspiration,” says Jan, “and this is actually BoConcept summed up, so we fit perfectly into today’s homes.”
Not surprisingly, the individual furniture and decorative pieces as well as entire room sets by the brand are in hot demand right now with homeowners on the Costa del Sol, but in addition to the elegant showrooms on the Golden Mile and the Carretera de Mijas, the stores also feature a Plus Store that showcases complementary items from other leading Scandinavian brands. “This way, BoConcept offers a full Danish design option in this part of Spain, and when our clients want, we can provide a full interior design and professional fitting service matched precisely to their home.”
Boconcept – bespoke
BoConcept’s interior design team will provide decoration suggestions and advise customers in the showrooms that are now adapted to create step-into rooms, such as lounges, dining rooms, bedrooms and leisure or work areas. They can also come to your property, measure it up and provide a detailed design plan complete with precise furniture pieces made-to-measure so that the décor fits your home, and not the other way around. “That is the beauty of a bespoke decoration service, you have a famous brand like BoConcept adapted to your needs and preferences.”
The results speak for themselves, with timeless décor that complements your home perfectly, installed by professionals who won’t rest until you’re entirely in love with your new home. “We discuss all the practical requirements and personal preferences with our clients before creating design proposals,” says Jan, “and while these are supported by the kind of renders and 3D immersion that makes you feel like you’re ‘in the room’, there is still nothing quite like walking into a space and getting a real-world sense of what it could look and be like.”
From individual decorative items such as lamps and cushions to gorgeous beds, sofas and dining sets, the stores in Mijas and Marbella bring one of the world’s leading home design brands to the apartments and villas of the Costa del Sol – a service that can be extended to an entire interior design study and made-to-measure fitting. “With ‘ingredients’ such as BoConcept’s new ambient collection with its natural woods, comfortable fabrics, and quality design at our disposal, it is a real pleasure to create wonderful interior spaces to the exact style of each owner and home.”
INFO
BoConcept Marbella
Oasis Business Centre, CN 340, Km 176, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 951 492 727.
marbella@boconcept.es
www.boconcept.com/es-es/stores/find-your-local-store/spain/andalucia/boconcept-marbella
Boconcept Mijas
Carretera de Mijas, Km 3,5, Mijas. Tel: (+34) 951 242 092.
malaga@boconcept.es
BOCONCEPT EL CORTE INGLÉS
CALLE RAMÓN ARECES S/N
TEL: (+34) 659 388 226.
ecibanus@boconcept.es