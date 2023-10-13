Danish Design And The Costa Del Sol

“Over the years, BoConcept has worked with many famous architects, particularly Scandinavian and Danish ones, to create collections and stand-alone furniture pieces that have become collector’s items,” says Jan Petersen, whose stores represent the brand on the Costa del Sol. The clean yet homely lines of Scandinavian design were further boosted when modern architecture took root in the Marbella area, and this in turn has led to something of a style revolution on these shores.

Today, the timeless appeal of furniture that is minimalist in its detailing yet beautifully designed, while also being warm, comfortable, and functional is more in demand than ever, especially as contemporary design moves away from cold whites to more natural colour tones and textural materials. “For some time, the trend has been to combine modern with natural elements and a touch of retro inspiration,” says Jan, “and this is actually BoConcept summed up, so we fit perfectly into today’s homes.”

Not surprisingly, the individual furniture and decorative pieces as well as entire room sets by the brand are in hot demand right now with homeowners on the Costa del Sol, but in addition to the elegant showrooms on the Golden Mile and the Carretera de Mijas, the stores also feature a Plus Store that showcases complementary items from other leading Scandinavian brands. “This way, BoConcept offers a full Danish design option in this part of Spain, and when our clients want, we can provide a full interior design and professional fitting service matched precisely to their home.”