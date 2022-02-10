Design-based companies tend to make a big noise of their annual and twice-yearly new collection releases, but when you have as rich a back catalogue of creations as Danish design masters BoConcept, a lot of the inspiration comes from timeless classics.

“This year we look forwards and back,” says Jan Petersen, CEO of BoConcept on the Costa del Sol. “We’re naturally very excited to be introducing our new 2022 collection of furniture and decorative pieces, but part of it will consist of a selection of the finest BoConcept designs streamlined and adapted to our modern era.”

This is especially visible in the Scandinavian and Metropolitan lifestyle sections that dominate the shops in Mijas and on Marbella’s Golden Mile, whose newly presented collections, Quiet Luxury and Calming Neutrals, reflect a current direction influenced by the latest home living trends, which embody a colour palette rooted in deep, saturated earth tones.

They reflect a desire to be closer to nature, to surround ourselves with its healing embrace and to create a sleek, modern yet also warm and homely living environment through decoration and furniture. Expect warm, darker tones such as brown and blue against which white, cream and beige colours offset a neutral, natural feel.